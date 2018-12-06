Senators Recall Ciampini from Brampton
December 6, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Belleville Senators have recalled forward Daniel Ciampini from his loan with the Brampton Beast.
Ciampini is pointless in five games with the Senators this season after signing an AHL deal on Oct. 12. The 28-year-0ld has 16 points (five goals) in 18 games with the Beast this season.
The Concord, Ont,. has played in 102 career AHL games tallying 12 goals and 28 points.
The Senators are back in action Friday night when they host the Laval Rocket. Tickets are available.
