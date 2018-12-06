Meet Santa Next Sunday (December 16) at the IceHogs Game

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs are inviting fans to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus at next Sunday's home game against the Grand Rapids Griffins on Dec. 16 at the BMO Harris Bank Center. Puck drop for the contest is 5 p.m.

For just $20, fans can purchase a "Sunday with Santa" package, which will include the opportunity to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus, lunch in the Dental Dimensions Hog Heaven and an upper-level End Zone ticket to the IceHogs game. Lunch will include the choice of a hotdog or hamburger, chips, drink and a cupcake, as well as cookies and milk to enjoy with Santa and Ms. Claus.

Fans who purchase the Sunday with Santa package can enter Hog Heaven through the Mercy Health Club Lounge doors located on Chestnut St. The pregame festivities are scheduled from 3-4:15 p.m., and fans are invited to meet and take pictures with both Santa and Mrs. Claus during the event. In addition, kids can also participate in a holiday-themed coloring contest to win a variety of great prizes, and enter-to-win for the chance to ride on the Hamboni with Santa during the first intermission of Sunday's game.

Note: Fans who have already purchased tickets to Sunday's game can purchase the meet-and-greet package for just $10. The $10 pack will include lunch and access to the meet-and-greet with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The Sunday with Santa package will only be available to the first 100 patrons. Fans can order beginning Friday (Dec. 7) at 11 a.m. online, or by calling the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office at (815) 968-5222.

The IceHogs host the Grand Rapids Griffins in a Friday-night matchup at the BMO Harris Bank Center. The first 1,000 fans in attendance ages 21-and-up will receive a free IceHogs cooler bag, courtesy of Bud Light.

