Ontario Reign Announce Roster Moves

LOS ANGELES, CA - The Los Angeles Kings, NHL affiliate of the Ontario Reign, have reassigned defenseman Chaz Reddekopp from the ECHL's Manchester Monarchs to Ontario. Additionally, defenseman Austin Strand and forward Pavel Jenys have been reassigned from Ontario to Manchester, with Jenys' move retroactive to yesterday.

The 21-year-old Reddekopp (born January 1, 1997) is a 6-3, 218-pound native of West Kelowna, British Columbia who has appeared in three games this season for the Reign, tallying one assist, eight penalty minutes and a +1 rating. With Manchester, Reddekopp collected four points (0-4-4) and a +4 rating from ten games played.

The 21-year-old Strand (born Feb. 17, 1997) is a 6-4, 216-pound native of Calgary, AB. Strand made his AHL debut with the Reign on November 25 and picked up an assist in a 7-6 win over Tucson. Strand has also amassed two points (1-1-2) from six games played in the ECHL with Manchester.

The 22-year-old Jenys (Born Apr. 2, 1996) is a 6-2, 203-pount native of Brno, Czech Republic. Los Angeles acquired Jenys via trade on November 21 from the Minnesota Wild, in exchange for defenseman Stepan Falkovsky. Jenys appeared in one game with Ontario, going scoreless, and has collected six points (4-2-6) from 10 ECHL games played this season.

