'Canes Recall Maenalanen from Charlotte

December 6, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release





RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has recalled forward Saku Maenalanen (MIGH-nal-ah-nehn) from Charlotte (AHL).

Maenalanen, 24, has registered 11 points (4g, 7a) in 23 games with the Checkers this season. The 6'4", 207-pound forward leads Charlotte in shorthanded goals (2) and ranks tied for eighth on the team in assists. Maenalanen made his AHL debut on Oct. 5 at Rochester and earned his first AHL point with a shorthanded goal on Oct. 12 at Utica. The Kemi, Finland, native was drafted by Nashville in the fifth round, 125th overall, in the 2013 NHL Draft and signed with the Hurricanes as a free agent on May 18, 2018. Maenalanen registered 46 points (17g, 29a) in 59 games with Oulun Karpat of the SM-Liiga (Finland) last season, ranking tied for second on the team in assists and fourth in goals and points. Maenalanen represented Finland at the 2014 World Junior Championship and 2018 World Championship.

The Hurricanes conclude a three-game road trip on Friday against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center. Carolina return home to PNC Arena on Tuesday to face the Toronto Maple Leafs.

