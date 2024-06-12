Ten-Run Offensive Showcase Lifts Somerset Over Binghamton

June 12, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Somerset Patriots' Agustin Ramirez at bat

(Somerset Patriots) Somerset Patriots' Agustin Ramirez at bat(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots took down the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 10-5 on 15 hits in game two of a six game series on Wednesday night at Mirabito Stadium in Binghamton, NY. The Patriots 15 hits marked the third highest total in a game this season, while Wednesday was the sixth time they have scored double-digit runs. Somerset's ten runs are the most scored in a game this season without homering. The top three batters in the Patriots order (Spencer Jones, Agustin Ramirez, and Ben Cowles) combined to go 8-for-14 with 5 RBI, 7 R, 3 SB, and 2 XBH.

RHP Trystan Vrieling (5 IP, 3 R, 7 H, 1 BB, 5 K) picked up his sixth win of the season in the contest. Vrieling has now earned a win in four of his last five starts with the Patriots. His six wins on the season lead the team and are T-3rd most in the Eastern League. Vrieling ranks among the Eastern League leaders with 68 K (T-5th) and 67.2 IP (1st).

C Agustin Ramirez (4-for-6, 3 RBI, 2 R, 2B) extended the Patriots lead to 5-0 with a two-run single in the 2ndinning, later tacking on another run with an RBI double in the 6th. The Yankees No. 20 prospect has hit safely in six of his last seven games since 6/5 vs. HFD, over which he's slashing .419/.438/.742 with 3 HR, 6 R, and 9 RBI. Ramirez's 4 H matched a season high set on 5/14 vs. POR and marked his third career 4 H performance. Wednesday marked Ramirez's 14th multi-hit performance of the season as well as his team-leading 14th multi-RBI showcase.

CF Spencer Jones (2-for-4, 3 R, BB, 2 SB) registered his 11th multi-hit performance of the season. Over Jones's last 11 games dating back to 5/31 vs. BOW, he is 14-for-44 (.318) with 4 HR, 13 RBI, and 14 R. Jones has recorded a hit in 5 of his last 6 games. The Yankees No. 2 prospect has reached safely in 23 of his last 24 games since 5/16 vs. POR.

SS Ben Cowles (2-for-4, 2 R, 2 RBI, SB) recorded a pair of hits for the second consecutive night as part of a two-hit, two-RBI performance. Cowles recorded his team-leading 18th multi-hit performance of the season. Cowles has hit safely in 8 of his last 9 contests.

1B JC Escarra (3-for-5, 4 RBI, 2B) roped a two-run single in the 1st inning, RBI single in the 5th, and RBI groundout in the 6th as part of a 4 RBI day. Escarra's 4 RBI marked a new career-high, while hits 3 H matched a season-high set on 4/16 vs. HFD. Wednesday marked Escarra's 11th multi-hit game of the season and sixth multi-RBI performance.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.