Yard Goats Fall Short to RubberDucks 1-0

June 12, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford CT - Two Akron pitchers combined on a 1-0 shutout victory as the RubberDucks defeated the Hartford Yard Goats 1-0 on Wednesday night at Dunkin' Park. RubberDucks starter Aaron Davenport pitched eight innings allowing four hits and striking out four batters in the process. Davenport retired 14 straight at one point in the ballgame and was helped by a solo home run by Peter Halpin for the only run of the game. Yard Goats starter Jarrod Cande pitched well and retired the final 10 batters faced before Evan Shawver came in and extended that streak to 16 in a row.

The Yard Goats remain in second place in the Eastern League, 1.5 games back behind the Portland Sea Dogs with only ten games remaining in the first half of the season.

The RubberDucks opened the scoring in the first inning when Petey Halpin cranked a leadoff home run off Yard Goats righty Jarrod Cande to make it 1-0.

In the top of the third Yard Goats left fielder Bladimir Restituyo tossed a long ball to catcher Braxton Fulford who tagged out C.J. Kayfus at the plate to save a run and keep it a 1-0 ballgame.

The Yard Goats bats applied pressure in the bottom of the ninth starting with a two-out single from Braiden Ward. Ward then stole second base before Ryan Ritter struck out to end the game.

The Yard Goats will continue the series against the Cleveland Guardians affiliate, Akron RubberDucks on Thursday night June 13th (7:10), at Dunkin' Park. It's Pride Night!! LHP Carson Palmquist will start for the Yard Goats opposite LHP Ryan Webb who will start for the RubberDucks. The game will be streamed live on MiLB.tv and broadcast on the free Audacity app.

WP: Aaron Davenport (5-1)

LP: Jarrod Cande (3-4)

SV: Bradley Hanner (2)

Time: 2:08

