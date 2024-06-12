Fightins' Late Rally Falls Short in Defeat to Sea Dogs

June 12, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

(Reading, PA) - The Fightin Phils (25-34) dropped their second straight game to the Sea Dogs (33-26), on Wednesday night 5-4.

The Sea Dogs got on the board right away in the top of the first. Roman Anthony was hit by a pitch in the leadoff spot and Kristian Campbell doubled to put runners on second and third. Blaze Jordan cleared the bases with a two-run RBI double to give Portland a 2-0 lead.

The Fightins earned a run back in the bottom of the first. Marcus Lee Sang led off with a double and moved to third on a dropped third strike from Carlos De La Cruz. Caleb Ricketts drove Lee Sang home with an RBI groundout to third base. The Fightins tied the game at two a piece in the second as Ethan Wilson hit an RBI single to bring home Robert Moore.

The Sea Dogs retook a 4-2 lead in the fourth inning thanks to a two-run home run by Elih Marrero. They added an insurance run in the top of the eighth, with an RBI double by Marrero who went 2-for-4 with a home run, two hits, a run scored, and three RBI.

The Fightins bats were quiet from the fourth inning until they began a rally in the eighth. With runners on the corners, Caleb Ricketts hit an RBI single allowing Casey Martin to score. Otto Kemp earned his first Double-A RBI as he drove in Carlos De La Cruz to make it a one-run game, 5-4. The Fightins could not rally back in the ninth, leaving two runners on base as they fell to the Sea Dogs and Brendan Cellucci earned the save.

The Fightin Phils return to FirstEnergy Stadium on Thursday at 7 p.m. against the Portland Sea Dogs, Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox. LHP Matt Osterberg will start for Reading, and RHP CJ Liu will start for Portland. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 6:45 p.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

Eastern League Stories from June 12, 2024

