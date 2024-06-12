Peña's Scoreless Long Relief Leads Erie to Fourth Straight Win

Erie (33-24) made it four consecutive wins with a 5-2 win over Altoona (20-39).

RJ Petit was the opener on the mound for Erie. He allowed a pair of runs in the first inning. After the first two batters reached on a walk and a hit by pitch, Joe Perez singled home the game's first run. With runners on the corners, Perez stole second base which allowed Jase Bowen to score from third on a double steal, making it 2-0.

Erie came back and grabbed the lead against Altoona starter Po-Yu Chen in the third. With two on and two out, Trei Cruz blasted a go-ahead, opposite-field, three-run home run. It gave Erie a 3-2 lead.

Hao-Yu Lee added a run for Erie on a sacrifice fly in the fifth, making it 4-2.

Carlos Peña relieved Petit in the third inning. He tossed five innings in long relief. Peña did not allow a run. He allowed two hits and a walk while striking out three runs.

The SeaWolves plated an insurance run in the ninth when Julio Rodriguez singled home Ben Malgeri, who had reached on an infield single and stole second base.

The first two Curve batters reached against PJ Poulin in the ninth. He retired the next three to end the game.

Peña (1-2) earned the win. Chen (1-5) took the loss. Poulin locked down his third save.

Wilkel Hernandez takes on Drake Fellows on Thursday at 6:00 p.m.

