Ponies Fall to Somerset on Wednesday Night

June 12, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (29-28) fell to the Somerset Patriots, 10-5, on Wednesday night at Mirabito Stadium. The series is now tied, 1-1.

Somerset (29-30) scored early against Tyler Stuart (1-5). The Patriots scored three runs in the first on an RBI single from Ben Cowles and two-run single from J.C. Escarra. Somerset added two more runs in the second on a two-run single from Agustin Ramirez, which made it 5-0.

In the bottom of the second, Jeremiah Jackson drilled a leadoff single and Jaylen Palmer followed with a two-run home run to left field against Trystan Vrieling (6-4) to cut the deficit to 5-2. It marked Palmer's fifth homer of the season.

In the fifth inning, Somerset added another two runs on RBI singles from Escarra and Jared Wegner to make it 7-2. In the bottom of the frame, Ryan Clifford drove in Matt Rudick with a sacrifice fly to cut Binghamton's deficit to 7-3.

Somerset extended its lead with three more runs in the sixth on an RBI double from Ramirez, RBI single from Cowles, and RBI groundout from Escarra that made it 10-3. Ramirez had four hits and three runs batted in, while Escarra had three hits and four runs batted in.

Binghamton added a pair of runs in the seventh when JT Schwartz hit into an error, which cut the deficit to 10-5.

The Rumble Ponies continue their six-game series with the Somerset Patriots at Mirabito Stadium on Thursday night. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. and the game will be broadcast live on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Clifford went 1-for-2 with a double, walk, RBI, and run scored...Clifford extended his on-base streak to 13 games and his hitting streak to four games...Rudick recorded his ninth multi-hit game and extended his on-base streak to 13 game and hitting streak to five games...Nolan Clenney tossed two scoreless innings in relief...Trey McLoughlin tossed a perfect frame and has not allowed an earned run in 10-straight appearances...Somerset went 7-for-20 with runners in scoring position.

