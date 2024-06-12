Arms Propel Senators past Bowie, 4-0

June 12, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

The Harrisburg Senators shut out the Bowie Baysox 4-0 Wednesday night at FNB Field. The Senators took a 2-0 lead on a two-run home run by Brady House in the 4th inning, then extended the lead in the 5th inning on a two-run single by Dylan Crews as Brad Lord and the Sens' pitching staff kept Bowie off the board.

THE BIG PLAYS

In the bottom of the 4th inning, Brady House followed up a Dylan Crews double with a home run to the opposite field to put the Senators on top 2-0.

FILIBUSTERS

Brad Lord allowed just two hits in seven shutout innings while racking up 10 strikeouts; he finished his night by retiring the last 18 consecutive batters he faced to earn his seventh win of the season... Brady House reclaimed the team lead in home runs by hitting his 10th homer of the season in the 4th inning... Dylan Crews went 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs... Todd Peterson and Jack Sinclair each threw scoreless innings in relief... The Senators have earned their eighth shutout win of the year.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and Bowie Baysox play game three of their six-game series at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at FNB Field. The game can be heard on 1400am, 96.5 FM & 95.3 FM, Sports Radio Harrisburg, beginning at 6:15 p.m.

