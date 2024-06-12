Baysox Blanked by Senators on Wednesday Night

HARRISBURG, PA. - The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, were shutout by the Harrisburg Senators, the Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, 4-0 on Wednesday night.

Bowie (30-28) had just four hits on Wednesday evening, with two of them coming in the first two innings. A first inning single from Samuel Basallo extended his team-best hitting streak to 10 games and team-best on-base streak to 19 games - the longest active on-base streak in the Eastern League but was left stranded at second after stealing a base. Similarly, Matthew Etzel singled and stole a base in the second, but would get no further. The Baysox bats were shut down from there by Senators' right-hander Brad Lord (W, 7-1) who went seven innings and struck out 10 - retiring the last 18 hitters he faced on Wednesday evening.

Harrisburg broke the scoreless tie in the fourth, as Brady House hammered a two-run, opposite-field home run off Bowie starter Cameron Weston. Weston (L, 2-4) was lifted with one out and a runner on first in the fifth, two additional baserunners with two outs loaded the bases for the Senators' Dylan Crews, who drove in a pair of runs on a single to steepen the Baysox deficit to 4-0.

Bowie would get a scoreless inning from each of Nick Richmond and Houston Roth out of the bullpen but notched just two additional hits offensively on the evening in the defeat.

Wednesday night marks the eighth shutout loss for the Baysox this season. Bowie sits three-and-a-half games out of first place in the Southwest division with 10 games remaining in the first half of the Eastern League season.

The Baysox continue their six-game set with the Senators on Thursday, with right-hander Trace Bright (0-5, 3.67 ERA) starting on the mound for the Baysox, opposite of right-hander Kyle Luckham (2-4, 4.55 ERA). First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. ET from FNB Field in Harrisburg.

Bowie returns home on Tuesday, June 18 to kick off a six-game homestand against the Altoona Curve, the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, at Prince George's Stadium.

