Dobbins Deals 7.0 Strong in 5-4 Win Over Reading

June 12, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Reading, Pennsylvania - The Portland Sea Dogs (33-26) defeat the Reading Fightin Phils (25-34) for second straight night with 5-4 win on Wednesday.

Blaze Jordan extended his Eastern-League best eighteen-game hit streak in his first game back from the injured list after going two-for-five. Kristian Campbell extended an eight-game hit streak with a pair of doubles in a two-for-four night at the plate. Elih Marrero homered in multi-hit and three-RBI games. Hunter Dobbins pitched 7.0 strong to earn his fourth win while Brendan Cellucci earned his second save with a perfect ninth.

Jordan drove in two in the top of the first after a double (8) to left field. Reading countered in the bottom of the inning after an RBI groundout from Caleb Ricketts. The Fightins tied the game with an RBI single from Ethan Wilson in the second.

Marrero homered (1) to right center in the top of the fourth to put Portland back on top, 4-2 before hitting an RBI double in the top of the eighth to extend a 5-2 lead.

Reading scored two in the bottom of the eighth after an RBI single from Ricketts along with an RBI double from Otto Kemp. With the tying run at first in the bottom of the ninth, Cellucci retired Reading to propel the 5-4 win.

RHP Hunter Dobbins (4-1, 3.93 ERA) earned the win after 7.0 scoreless innings allowing two runs (1 ER) on five hits while walking one and striking out six. Brendan Cellucci (2) earned the save with a perfect ninth inning. LHP Lachlan Wells (2-4, 4.22 ERA) was issued the loss after pitching 6.0 innings allowing four runs on eight hits while striking out two. He did not issue a walk.

The Sea Dogs return to FirstEnergy Stadium, tomorrow, June 13th, 2024 for game three of a six-game series with the Reading Fightin Phils. First pitch for game three is slated for 7:00pm. Portland will start RHP CJ Liu (1-1, 4.24 ERA) while Reading will give the ball to LHP Matt Osterberg (1-3, 5.66 ERA).

