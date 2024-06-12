Richmond Evens Series Wednesday

MANCHESTER, NH - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (27-32) fell to the Richmond Flying Squirrels (27-32) Wednesday at Delta Dental Stadium, 5-0. Richmond starter Nick Sinacola (W, 1-1) held the Fisher Cats hitless through the first five innings.

New Hampshire only reached three times against the Flying Squirrels' right-hander. Center field Garrett Spain, right fielder Alan Roden and first baseman Rainer Nuñez walked. Sinacola struck out eight Cats batters in his five innings of work.

Fisher Cats starter Devereaux Harrison (L, 1-4) tossed three scoreless frames before ceding three runs in the top of the fourth and two in the top of the fifth. Richmond knocked five hits in the fourth, including a

two-RBI double from right fielder Jairo Pomares. Pomares also drove in a run (on Harrison's line) in the fifth with a single off New Hampshire reliever Hunter Gregory.

New Hampshire broke up the no-hitter in the sixth. Facing Richmond reliever Ben Madison, shortstop Josh Kasevich and third baseman Alex De Jesus smacked back-to-back singles.

Gregory, T.J. Brock (in his 2024 Fisher Cats debut) and Adrian Hernandez combined to toss 3 2/3 innings of scoreless relief and strike out six. Brock rejoined the Fisher Cats after rehab assignments with the Florida Complex League Blue Jays and the Low-A Dunedin Blue Jays.

The series at Delta Dental Stadium continues Thursday night with a 6:35 PM EDT first pitch. New Hampshire sends left-hander Adam Macko (4-2, 3.60 ERA), the Blue Jays' No.9 prospect, to the mound against Richmond righty Will Jensen (3-2, 1.91 ERA).

After six games against Richmond, the Fisher Cats welcome the Reading Fightin' Phils to Manchester from Tuesday, June 18 through Sunday, June 23.

Fans can purchase multi-game memberships and single-game tickets at NHFishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Fisher Cats box office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester.

