Delta Dental Stadium Hosts All of Us Research Program

June 12, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







MANCHESTER, NH - From June 11-14, the National Institutes of Health's All of Us Journey visits Delta Dental Stadium as a part of their national tour in its efforts to raise awareness about the All of Us Research Program. The All of Us Journey is a traveling, hands-on exhibit that allows interested visitors to join the program right on board, where they can answer surveys and give their physical measurements and blood/urine samples to speed up health research and medical breakthroughs.

"The Fisher Cats are proud to help support this initiative to promote health research," said Fisher Cats General Manager, Michael Neis. "We welcome all to visit Delta Dental Stadium to take part in the project."

All of Us is calling on 1 million volunteers to share different types of health and lifestyle information - regarding geographical background, what they do, and family health history. Anyone - from healthy and sick individuals from all backgrounds - are encouraged to help the initiative.

Unlike a single research study focused on a specific disease or community, the All of Us Research Program will create a research resource to inform thousands of studies, covering a wide range of health conditions. This information could help researchers learn more about different diseases and treatments and improve health for generations to come.

To learn more about the All of Us Research Program, please visit JoinAllofUs.org/tour.

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Double-A affiliates of the Toronto Blue Jays since 2004, are scheduled to play 69 home games at Delta Dental Stadium in 2024. The Fisher Cats are amidst a two-week homestand with promotional nights, fireworks, giveaways and more.

After six games against Richmond from June 11 through June 16, the Fisher Cats welcome the Reading Fightin' Phils to Manchester from Tuesday, June 18 through Sunday, June 23.

Fans can purchase multi-game memberships and single-game tickets at NHFishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Fisher Cats box office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 12, 2024

Delta Dental Stadium Hosts All of Us Research Program - New Hampshire Fisher Cats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.