Sinacola Throws Hitless Start in Squirrels Shutout

June 12, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

MANCHESTER, N.H. - Nick Sinacola pitched five hitless innings to help lead the Richmond Flying Squirrels to a 5-0, shutout win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Wednesday night at Delta Dental Stadium.

The Flying Squirrels (27-32) have picked up shutouts in four-of-their-last-five wins and held the Fisher Cats (27-32) to two hits on Wednesday, snapping a five-game losing streak.

Sinacola (Win, 1-1) issued three walks and struck out eight batters over his five innings.

In the top of the fourth, Jairo Pomares opened the scoring with a two-run single. Christian Koss brought him in to score with a single to open a 3-0 Flying Squirrels lead against New Hampshire starter Devereaux Harrison (Loss, 1-4).

Richmond stretched the lead to 5-0 in the top of the fifth. After a pair of singles, Andy Thomas hit an RBI single. Two batters later, Pomares brought home Victor Bericoto with a single.

The Fisher Cats broke up the no-hit bid with a pair of singles in the sixth against Ben Madison, who recovered to throw two scoreless frames with four strikeouts.

Thomas finished the game 3-for-3 with a double and a walk. Pomares went 2-for-4 with a season-high three RBIs.

The series continues on Thursday night. Right-hander Wil Jensen (3-2, 1.91) will start for the Flying Squirrels countered by Fisher Cats lefty Adam Macko (4-2, 3.60). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Delta Dental Stadium.

Following the two-week road trip, the Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond to host a six-game series against the Somerset Patriots, Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, from June 25-30. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

