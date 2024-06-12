June 12, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SEA DOGS OPEN SERIES WITH A WIN The Portland Sea Dogs (32-26) win series opener with 9-5 win over the Reading Fightin Phils (25-33) on Tuesday night. Roman Anthony extended a six-game hit streak after going three-five with a pair of doubles.The three-hit day for Anthony is a season-high and also extended a fifteen- game on-base streak. Kristian Campbell extended a seven-game hit streak going four-for-five to tie a season- high for hits in a game. Alex Binelas went four-for-five with four RBI to tie a career-high in each category. Portland took a 3-0 lead in the first inning after an RBI double from Campbell (3) along with a two-run single from Binelas. Reading countered in the home half with a single from Carlos De La Cruz but answered with two more runs in the top of the sixth when a two-run single from Campbell would extend a 5-1 lead.Reading homered twice in the fifth inning after a pair of solo shots from Cade Fergus and De La Cruz. The Sea Dogs responded yet again, scoring three in the top of the seventh. A two-run shot from Binelas would highlight the inning and mark his second of the season. Robert Moore doubled in the eighth inning to drive in a run but Tyler Miller doubled (3) in the top of the ninth to extend a 9-4 lead. De La Cruz homered for the second time on the night in the bottom of the ninth inning. Another solo shot to center field had Reading threatening but Portland took the opener, 9-5.

SEA DOGS STREAKS Roman Anthony enters today riding a fifteen-game on-base streak along with a six-game hit streak. Across his last six games, Anthony is hitting .458 (11-24) with nine runs, four doubles, one triple, two homers, four RBI, one walk, one strikeout, and one stolen base along with a .519 OBP. Marcelo Mayer also enters today riding a thirteen-game on-base streak. Across his last thirteen games, Mayer has recorded a .326 average (14-43) with four doubles, two homers, eight RBI, twelve walks, nine strikeouts, and three stolen bases. Kristian Campbell also enters today riding a seven-game hit streak. Across his first seven games in Double-A, Campbell is hitting .429 (12-28) with six runs, three doubles, one triple, six RBI, four walks, two strikeouts, and one stolen base.

TITLES ON TITLES FOR TEEL Minor League Baseball announced that Kyle Teel has won Eastern League Player of the Month honors. On the month, Teel slashed.357/.443/.560 and led the league in average (.357), RBI (22) and OPS (1.003). He was third in doubles (eight), on-base percentage (.443) and slugging percentage (.560) and was fourth in hits (30).

CAMPBELL JOINS THE CREW, COLLECTS MILB HONORS Kristian Campbell earned a promotion prior to the series with Akron after hitting .306 with 13 2B, 8 HR, 25 RBI, and 3 SB in fourty games with High-A Greenville this season. MILB also announced that Campbell was named the South Atlantic League Player of the Month. With the Greenville Drive, Campbell batted .371/.467/.663 and led the league in average (.371) and OPS (1.130). He was second in on-base percentage (.467) and slugging percentage (.663) and third in hits (33), home runs (six), total bases (59) and fourth in runs (20). He recorded 10 multi-hit games prior to his promotion this month.

RECAPPING READING This week will mark the third of four series against Reading this season. Portland currently owns a 10-3 record against the Fightin Phils. Portland took four of six in the first road series against Reading on April 9th-14th while taking five of six in a series at Hadlock Field from April 30th-May 5th.

PROMISING PROSPECTS IN PORTLAND The top three prospects in Boston's system (according to MLB.com) will begin the season in Portland with Marcelo Mayer (1), Roman Anthony (2), and Kyle Teel (3) headling the Opening Day Roster. In total, the current Sea Dogs roster boasts eleven of Boston's Top 30 Prospects according to MLB.com with Wikelman Gonzalez (5), Nick Yorke (6), Luis Perales (9), Blaze Jordan (19), Eddinson Paulino (22), Hunter Dobbins (25), Angel Bastardo (26), and Kristian Campbell (30) completing the group.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY: June 12, 1996 - Livan Hernandez tossed 7 shutout innings and Kevin Millar homered, doubled and drove in 4 runs as the Sea Dogs crushed New Britain, 8-1. June 12, 1998 -Mike Gulan homered to snap a 1-1 tie in the fifth inning and Bobby Rodgers allowed only a run on 3 hits while fanning 9 batters in 6 innings as the Sea Dogs topped Bowie, 3-1.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Hunter Dobbins will have the start in game two of the series. Dobbins last pitched on June 6th against Akron at Hadlock Field where he tossed 6.0 innings allowing four runs on seven hits while walking two and striking out eight. The eight strikeouts tied a season-high. Dobbins has faced Reading twice this season. He owns a 1-0 record against Reading in 2024 after tossing a combined 9.0 innings allowing three runs (2 ER) on seven hits while walking five and striking out nine.

