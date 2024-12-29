Taylor Scores Twice as Petes Drop Heartbreaker to 67's at Home

December 29, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes centre Adam Levac (right) against the Ottawa 67's

(Peterborough, ON) - On Sunday, December 29, the Peterborough Petes hosted the divisional rival Ottawa 67's for a matinee matchup at the PMC in front of their 11th sell-out of the season. The 67's scored with 11 seconds remaining to win the game by a score of 5-4.

Caden Taylor led the way for the Petes with two goals, while Carson Cameron and Aiden Young each had two assists. Francis Parish and Adam Levac both scored their third goal of the season. Nico Addy, Gavin Bryant, and Martin Matejicek also picked up an assist in the game. Zach Bowen started the game in net for Peterborough, stopping 33 in the loss.

Game Recap:

First Period:

Ottawa Goal (2:31) - Cooper Foster (14), Assist - Chris Barlas (13)

Peterborough Goal (4:03) - Caden Taylor (9), Assists - Carson Cameron (10), Aiden Young (9)

Peterborough Goal (4:49) - Francis Parish (3), Assist - Nico Addy (6)

Ottawa Goal (6:56) - Chris Barlas (6), Assists - Filip Ekberg (11), Nic Whitehead (14)

Ottawa Goal (12:48) - Henry Mews (11), Assists - Will Gerrior (3), Chris Barlas (14)

Peterborough Goal (17:15) - Caden Taylor (10), Assists - Aiden Young (10), Carson Cameron (11)

Second Period:

Peterborough Goal (11:28) - Adam Levac (3), Assists - Gavin Bryant (4), Martin Matejicek (9)

Third Period:

Ottawa Goal (12:45) - Will Gerrior (19), Assists - Cooper Foster (19), Henry Mews (36)

Ottawa Goal (19:49) - Will Gerrior (20), Assists - Henry Mews (37), Matthew Mayich (19)

The Petes are back in action on Tuesday, December 31, when they travel to St. Catharines to take on the Niagara IceDogs. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. at the Meridian Centre. The game will be broadcasted on YourTV Peterborough and Freq 90.5.

