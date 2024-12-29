Rangers Return from Holiday Break with Overtime Win in Sudbury
December 29, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener Rangers center Haeden Ellis celebrates his goal
(Kitchener Rangers, Credit: Emmah Cacciotti / Sudbury Wolves)
Sudbury, ON - The Rangers returned from the holiday break with an overtime victory against the Sudbury Wolves, Sunday afternoon. Haeden Ellis recorded his second goal in as many games and is now up to four points (2G 2A) on the season. The newly committed, Adrian Misaljevic (Clarkson University) recorded the overtime winner on the power play to earn all two points for Kitchener and Jackson Parsons turned in another stellar performance making 32 saves earning the games first star.
Sudbury scored first just 1:27 into the game, but Haeden Ellis and the Rangers didn't let that lead last long scoring just over a minute later to tie the game at 1-1. That would be the only scoring until the third period. Luke Ellinas found the back of the net 23 seconds into the period for his 16th goal of the season. Sudbury responded with a power play goal later in the frame which forced the overtime period. With a power play opportunity in overtime, Adrian Misaljevic made no mistake with a one-timer from the right face-off circle to secure the victory.
Scoring Summary:
1st Period
KIT 0, SBY 1
1:27 Chase Coughlan (12) - Rowan Henderson
KIT 1, SBY 1
2:42 Haeden Ellis (2) - Andrew Vermeulen, Carson Campbell
3rd Period
KIT 2, SBY 1
0:23 Luke Ellinas (16) - Unassisted
KIT 2, SBY 2
7:23 Nathan Villeneuve (14) - Kieron Walton, Ondrej Molnar - PPG
Overtime
KIT 3, SBY 2
1:14 Adrian Misaljevic (18) - Cameron Reid, Luca Romano - PPG/GWG
Three Stars of the Game:
First Star: Jackson Parsons (32/34 Saves)
Second Star: Nate Krawchuk (SBY)
Third Star: Adrian Misaljevic (Overtime Winner)
The Numbers Game:
Shots: KIT 27 - SBY 34
Power play: KIT 1/3 - SBY 1/4
FO%: KIT 61.8% - SBY 38.2%
The Starting Goalies:
W: Jackson Parsons (KIT) - 32/34 Saves, 2 GA, 20th win of the season
L: Nate Krawchuk (SBY) - 24/27 Saves, 3 GA
UP NEXT:
Kitchener will compete in their final game of 2024 on New Year's Eve against the Battalion in North Bay on Tuesday, December 31st at North Bay Memorial Gardens. The Rangers will then wrap up their current three-game road trip in Brantford when the club faces the Bulldogs at Brantford Civic Centre on Thursday, January 2nd. Puck drop against the Battalion is set for 1:00 p.m.
Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.
Images from this story
|
Kitchener Rangers center Haeden Ellis celebrates his goal
(Emmah Cacciotti / Sudbury Wolves)
