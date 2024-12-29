Frontenacs Lose Hard Fought Battle with Oshawa to Close 2024

December 29, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Scoring Summary:

1st Period

KGN 0, OSH 1

7:26 Colby Barlow (18) - Luca Marrelli, Beckett Sennecke

KGN 1, OSH 1

14:30 Quinton Burns (4) - Tyler Hopkins, Jacob Battaglia

2nd Period

KGN 1, OSH 2

10:10 Luca Marrelli (15) - Matthew Buckley, David Svozil

KGN 2, OSH 2

18:22 Ethan Miedema (13) - Kieren Dervin, Vann Williamson

3rd Period

KGN 2, OSH 3

3:49 Owen Griffin (6) - Matthew Buckley, Luke Torrance

KGN 2, OSH 4

4:09 Lauri Sinivuori (8) - Beckett Sennecke, David Svozil

Upcoming Home Game:

Wednesday, January 1st, 2025 vs Brampton Steelheads

The Kingston Frontenacs host the Brampton Steelheads for our annual New Year's Day game presented by Rona & Rona+!

