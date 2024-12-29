Frontenacs Lose Hard Fought Battle with Oshawa to Close 2024
December 29, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kingston Frontenacs News Release
Scoring Summary:
1st Period
KGN 0, OSH 1
7:26 Colby Barlow (18) - Luca Marrelli, Beckett Sennecke
KGN 1, OSH 1
14:30 Quinton Burns (4) - Tyler Hopkins, Jacob Battaglia
2nd Period
KGN 1, OSH 2
10:10 Luca Marrelli (15) - Matthew Buckley, David Svozil
KGN 2, OSH 2
18:22 Ethan Miedema (13) - Kieren Dervin, Vann Williamson
3rd Period
KGN 2, OSH 3
3:49 Owen Griffin (6) - Matthew Buckley, Luke Torrance
KGN 2, OSH 4
4:09 Lauri Sinivuori (8) - Beckett Sennecke, David Svozil
Upcoming Home Game:
Wednesday, January 1st, 2025 vs Brampton Steelheads
The Kingston Frontenacs host the Brampton Steelheads for our annual New Year's Day game presented by Rona & Rona+!
