Game Notes: at Oshawa - December 29th, 2024

Your Kingston Frontenacs are back in action after the OHL Holiday Break, and it's not an easy first matchup back as they head to Oshawa to do battle with the Generals. Oshawa has had the Frontenacs number this season, boasting a 4-1 record against the black and gold so far. Kingston will have to go to war against the Generals without two of their best players in Emil Pieniniemi and Tuomas Uronen as they are both off representing Team Finland at the World Junior Championships in Ottawa; same for Oshawa's Calum Ritchie, who is representing Team Canada.

From the Archives of Jim Gilchrist:

Legendary Frontenacs play-by-play announcer Jim Gilchrist sent these notes in for today's matchup:

Frontenacs have struggled against the Generals this year with 1-4 record

Fronts will be in tough as the Generals hold a 12-4-1-0 record on home ice this season

Need to pick up a win against the Gens

After the Frontenacs won last year's season series against the Generals, it's been all Oshawa so far this season. For whatever reason, the Gens have been able to beat the Fronts at every turn except for a 2-1 Kingston win back on November 8th at Slush Puppie Place in what was a playoff like atmosphere. Yes, the Generals are without Team Canada first liner, Calum Ritchie; they still have Colby Barlow and Beckett Sennecke, the puzzling Team Canada omission.

If the Frontenacs want to snag two important points this close to the OHL trade deadline, they'll have to find a way to quiet the Oshawa crowd early. The Generals play in one of the loudest buildings in the league, and their 12-4-1-0 record on home ice reflects that. The Frontenacs will have to stick to their structure and stay disciplined against their bitter rivals who always seem to get under their skin. Kingston is certainly capable, but with some missing pieces of their lineup some depth will have to take their game to another level in what is sure to be an entertaining, but challenging first game back from the break.

Tune-In: Fans have the opportunity to tune in to each game in real-time through Fronts Radio, featuring Kingston's Pure Country 99. Fans can also tune in on 102.7 WOW FM to catch the game. The renowned play-by-play announcer, Jim Gilchrist, will be narrating the games, both home and away.

Listen Live (Streaming): Pure Country 99 https://chl.ca/ohl-frontenacs/fronts-radio-streaming-live-on-pure-country-99/

Next Home Game:

Wednesday, January 1st vs Brampton Steelheads - 4PM Puck Drop

