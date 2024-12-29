Generals Take on Frontenacs in First Game After Winter Break

December 29, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals return from the winter break to take on the Kingston Frontenacs as they battle it out for the top spot in the East Division.

Oshawa enters this one in first place in the East Division and second place in the Eastern Conference. It had been a little rocky before the break, but the Gens rattle off two wins in a row and will look to carry that momentum into the restart.

Kingston comes to the Tribute Community Centre playing very up and down hockey going 4-3-1-2 over there last 10 games.

The Generals have controlled the season series so far this season going 4-1 against the Frontenacs. Last time out it was the Gens skating away with an 8-5 win over the Fronts on home ice.

After a back and forth first period the Gens pulled away in the second period scoring three goals in the second period as Beckett Sennecke completed his hat trick.

The third period was very similar to the first as both teams traded goals with Sennecke picking up his fourth goal and sixth point of the night.

On the Generals side keep an eye out for Ethan Toms the Gens forward picked up a goal and an assist in the last game before the winter break snapping a seven-game pointless streak.

For the Frontenacs watch out for Maleek McGowan as the Kingston defenceman has picked up two of his five goals against the Generals.

