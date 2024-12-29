Game Preview: vs. Niagara IceDogs

December 29, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit (16-17-1-0) host the Niagara IceDogs (22-10-1-1) on Sunday, December 29th at the Dow Event Center.

Tonight's Game:

Puck drop is at 5:30 PM.

Broadcast:

Radio: 100.5 WSGW, WSGW.com

TV: OHL Live, CHL App, OHL Action Pak

Last Game:

Saginaw last played on Saturday, December 28th where they fell to the Sarnia Sting 4-3. Jacob Cloutier scored two goals in the loss and Ethan Hay scored his seventh of the season. The Spirit look to snap a four-game skid going into Sunday's contest.

Niagara last played on Saturday, December 28th where they lost 4-1 to the Flint Firebirds. Andrei Loshko scored the lone goal for the IceDogs. The loss snapped a season-high seven-game win streak.

Last Season:

Saginaw and Niagara faced off twice last season with the Spirit coming out on top in both games. The first matchup saw the Spirit win 3-2. Michael Misa picked up three assists and Kevin He scored for the IceDogs. The second time these teams met, Saginaw won again this time by a score of 6-2 in Saginaw. Joey Willis recorded a goal and an assist for Saginaw while Ryan Roobroeck scored for Niagara.

Players to Watch:

Michael Misa is currently leading the OHL in both goals and points. In 32 games this season Misa has 30G-31A-61P. Misa was held off the score sheet for just the third time this season in Saturday's loss to the Sarnia Sting. Flames prospect Zayne Parekh is fourth in scoring among defenseman in the OHL. In 29 games this season, Parekh has tallied 11 goals and 26 assists. Rookie Jacob Cloutier is coming off of a two-goal performance against Sarnia on Saturday. In 34 games this season Cloutier has totaled eight goals and 14 assists. He sits tied with Carson Harmer (22 points) for second in the OHL's rookie scoring race.

Jets prospect Kevin He is fourth in goals in the OHL with 24. In 32 games this season, He has tallied 47 points (24G, 23A). Ryan Roobroeck is third in goals in the OHL with 25 on the season. Roobroeck currently leads the IceDogs in points with 49 (25G, 24A) in 34 games played. Kraken prospect Andrei Loshko is currently on a six game point streak. In those six games, Loshko has recorded seven goals and four assists. Niagara's first-round pick in 2024, Braidy Wassilyn leads the rookie scoring race with 24 points (5G, 19A).

Saginaw's NHL Drafted Players:

Â Joey Willis (NSH)

Â Ethan Hay (TB)

Â Zayne Parekh (CGY)

Â Igor Chernyshov (SJ)

Niagara's NHL Drafted Players:

Â Kevin He (WPG)

Â Andrei Loshko (SEA)

