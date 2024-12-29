Colts Hold off North Bay

December 29, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Colts and Battalion met again on Sunday afternoon after playing last night in Barrie, this time at the Gardens in North Bay.

The energy from last night's contest carried over from both teams but Ben Hrebik continued his stellar play stopping all 18 shots in the first period. The game marked overage forward Dalyn Wakely's first return to North Bay after the trade earlier this season.

A rare ineligible player penalty for the Battalion gave the Colts a powerplay opportunity and the hockey gods would strike. Dalyn Wakely was left alone long enough and made his former teammates pay with his 15th of the season. Kashawn Aitcheson and Riley Patterson grabbed the assists. The two central division rivals wouldn't draw another goal until the third period.

The Colts came out of the gates in the third with Dalyn Wakely leading the way, netting his second of the game 1:42 into the final frame from a loose puck at the Battalion net. Bode Stewart would grab the lone assist. North Bay would solve Ben Hrebik 20 seconds later to make it a one-goal lead. The two teams battled it out for most the period before Zach Wigle would find the empty net to seal the win for the Colts, his 6th goal of the season.

Special teams played a major factor in the Colts victory once again, going 6/6 on the penalty kill. With the victory, Ben Hrebik improved his season stats to a 1.96 GAA and a .942 SAV%, which ranks him first in both categories across the entire CHL.

The Oshawa Generals pay a visit on Tuesday night at Sadlon Arena for the annuak NYE Game! Fans are encouraged to bring their skates and helmets for the post-game skate. Fans will be permitted to re-enter the arena following the game with their equipment as it will not be permitted when doors open.

