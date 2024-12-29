Spitfires Sweep Back to Back Games vs the Soo 4-0 and 10-6

December 29, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Windsor Spitfires and the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds faced off in back-to-back games on December 28 and 29, 2024, at the GFL Memorial Gardens in Sault Ste. Marie.

December 28, 2024: Windsor Spitfires 4, Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds 0

The Spitfires dominated the first game, securing a 4-0 victory. They took an early lead with two goals in the first period. Cole Davis opened the scoring at 4:05, capitalizing on a turnover following a Greyhounds' defensive zone face-off win. Liam Greentree extended the lead at 9:54, finishing a play initiated by Ilya Protas. In the second period, Adrian Manzo made it 3-0 at 14:46, converting a rebound from a Ryan Abraham shot. Carson Woodall capped the scoring less than three minutes later, firing a one-timer on a delayed penalty. Goaltender Joey Costanzo earned his third shutout of the season, stopping all 20 shots faced.

December 29, 2024: Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds 6 vs. Windsor Spitfires 10

The Windsor Spitfires and Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds faced off on December 29, 2024, in the second game of their back-to-back series at the GFL Memorial Gardens. The game was a wild offensive showdown, with Windsor ultimately coming out on top with a decisive 10-6 victory.

In the first period, the Greyhounds struck first when Jordan Charron buried a wrist shot past Windsor's goaltender early in the game, giving the home team a 1-0 lead. However, the Spitfires quickly responded. Ryan Abraham tied the game with a sharp-angle shot to register his 12th goal of the season. Both teams traded scoring chances for the rest of the period, but the score remained tied 1-1 heading into intermission.

In the second period, the Greyhounds regained their lead early in the second period thanks to Travis Hayes, who capitalized on a defensive breakdown to make it 2-1. But the Spitfires unleashed an offensive barrage late in the frame, scoring four goals in a span of four minutes. Jean-Christoph Lemieux started the onslaught with a deflection in front of the net, tying the game at 2-2. Cole Davis followed up shortly after with his 13th goal of the season, giving Windsor its first lead of the night.

Windsor wasn't done yet. Noah Morneau joined the action with a quick wrist shot to extend the lead to 4-2. Just moments later, Liam Greentree found the back of the net for his 23rd goal of the season, putting Windsor in firm control with a 5-2 lead. The Spitfires' speed and offensive depth overwhelmed the Greyhounds in the second period, leaving the home team scrambling to keep up.

In the third period, the offensive fireworks continued all the way until the final buzzer. Windsor's Jack Nesbitt scored early in the period, increasing the lead to 6-2. However, the Greyhounds showed signs of life when Justin Cloutier netted a goal to cut the deficit to 6-3. Ilya Protas quickly answered for Windsor, restoring the four-goal cushion at 7-3.

The Greyhounds attempted a comeback, scoring three goals in quick succession through Marco Mignosa, Hunter Solomon, and Owen Allard, narrowing the score to 7-6. But the Spitfires proved too much to handle in the final minutes. Liam Greentree added his second goal of the game to make it 8-6, and Cole Davis sealed the victory with back-to-back goals, completing his hat trick and bringing his season total to 15 goals.

Jake Windbiel won his first career OHL game in his first career OHL start.

The win improved Windsor's record to 25-7-2-1, keeping them at the top of the OHL standings. The Greyhounds fell to 15-20-0-0.

The Spitfires will now head back home to prepare for their next game on December 31, 2024, against the Flint Firebirds. Puck drop is scheduled for 2:05pm.

