Generals Win Final Home Game of 2024

December 29, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa,ON - The Oshawa Generals are back from the holiday break and were ready to bring all the action to the ice against the Kingston Frontenacs, and were successful with a 4-2 win.

The Generals were aggressive on the puck and it paid off halfway through the first, for Colby Barlow. Barlow played his 200th OHL career game and started it off strong with a rocket to open the scoring.

The Frontenacs fired back with 6 minutes left, as Quinton Burns netted his fourth season goal. At the end of the period, the score was tied at one.

Going into the second, both teams were on the chase to score first, and Blue Jackets prospect Luca Marelli shot into the back corner making it a 2-1 game.

The Frontenacs spent most of the second trying to keep the Generals out of their zone, but with a minute left to go, they got the puck past goaltender Jacob Oster.

Ending another period on a tie, the Generals had to change their game, and they returned ready to battle.

Early in the third, Owen Griffin puts up a fierce battle in front of the net and manages to get the puck by the Frontenacs, netting the game-winning goal.

After 20 seconds Lauri Sinivuori scored a fast one and his 8th of the season, and Beckett Sennecke recorded two assists to end the night.

The Generals secured a 4-2 win for the last home game of 2024. They will play their last away game of 2024 on December 31st against the Barrie Colts, catch the game on CHL TV or listen on Oshawa Generals Radio. Puck drops at 7:05 P.M.

