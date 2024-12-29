Game Day, Game 34, Firebirds vs Knights - 4 p.m.

December 29, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







GAME 34 - Firebirds vs Knights

Dort Financial Center

Flint, Michigan

4 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT: Nathan Day made 25 saves on 26 shots, Chris Thibodeau had a goal and an assist and the Firebirds beat the Niagara IceDogs, 4-1, on Saturday night at the Dort Financial Center. Flint extended its winning streak to five games and earned a season series sweep over the IceDogs.

BRICK WALL DAY: Nathan Day was named the OHL's Goaltender of the Week or December 16-22, after he went 2-0-0-0 with a 2.50 GAA and a .925 save percentage. It was the second such honor of the season for Day, who was also named Goaltender of the Week for October 21-27. Day carried his form into Saturday night as he made 25 saves on 26 shots in the win over Niagara. He has started all five games during Flint's winning streak and has a 1.98 GAA and a .930 SV%.

STREAKING: The Firebirds are on a five-game winning streak, the longest winning streak of their season. It is also the longest active winning streak in the OHL. Flint is outscoring its opponents, 24-10, during the streak.

ON THE DOTTED LINE: The Edmonton Oilers announced on Monday that they had signed Firebirds captain Connor Clattenburg to an NHL entry-level contract. Clattenburg was selected by Edmonton in the fifth round of the 2024 NHL Draft and has recorded 10 goals and eight assists in 22 games this season. He will be eligible to play both for the Firebirds as an overager or for Edmonton and its minor league affiliates during the 2025-26 season.

MISSING SOME WEAPONS: London enters Sunday's game with five players absent as they represent their countries at the World Junior Championship. Easton Cowan, Oliver Bonk and Denver Barkey are with Team Canada while Kasper Halttunen and Jesse Nurmi are playing for Team Finland.

ODDS AND ENDS: Alex Kostov scored in the final minute of the third period on Saturday and now has goals in four consecutive games and points in five in a row...both Kaden Pitre and Chris Thibodeau are on five-game point streaks...London has the best goal-scoring defense (2.70 GAPG) and the second-best goals-scoring offense (4.36 GPG) in the OHL...Flint is 0-4-0-0 on Sundays this season.

UP NEXT: The Firebirds head to Windsor on New Year's Eve for the final game of 2024. Puck drop at WFCU Centre on Tuesday is set for 2:05 p.m.

