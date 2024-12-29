Firebirds Falter, Fall to Knights, 4-1
December 29, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Flint Firebirds News Release
FLINT - The Flint Firebirds were unable to stifle the OHL leaders in a loss at Dort Financial Center on Sunday afternoon. The Birds put up 38 shots on goal but couldn't crack Aleksei Medvedev, falling to the London Knights 4-1.
HOW IT HAPPENED:
The London Knights scored first when Cam Allen whipped a shot from the blue line, which was deflected by Noah Aboflan. The shot bounced past Nathan Day and into the net for the goal to give London a 1-0 lead.
Andoni Fimis netted the second goal of the afternoon for London early in the third period. After gathering a pass from Jacob Julien, Fimis stared Day down and sent a shot flying over his shoulder and into the net for his first OHL goal, putting London up 2-0.
Later in the third, Henry Brzustewicz charged the goal and deked to his backhand, sneaking the puck around Day's pads for the Knights' third score. After a pass from Blake Montgomery, PJ Fagan II sent a shot through traffic, which found its way into the net to make it 4-0.
Connor Clattenburg scored the Firebirds' lone goal late in the third period. The Firebirds captain gathered the puck on the boards and sent it to Rylan Fellinger. Fellinger took a shot, which was blocked on the way through and clattered to Clattenburg's stick. With a quick wrist shot, Clattenburg finally broke through Medvedev and into the net, to make the score 4-1.
Flint outshot London in every period and finished the game with 38 to 28 shots advantage. The Firebirds fell to 16-16-1-1 with the loss, while London improved to 28-6-0-0.
POSTGAME NOTES:
Connor Clattenburg scored the only Firebirds goal and has points in five in a row, and nine of his last ten games... Rylan Fellinger had an assist... Alex Kostov extended his point streak to six games with his assist, the longest streak by a Firebird this season.
UP NEXT:
The Firebirds head to Windsor to take on the Spitfires for their final game of 2024 on Tuesday afternoon. Puck drop is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. at WFCU Center.
