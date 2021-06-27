Tacoma Rallies for Four Runs in Sixth Inning, Drops One-Run Contest in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, NM - Tacoma broke a scoreless tie with four runs in the top of the 6th inning on Saturday, but the Albuquerque Isotopes scored the final five runs and ended the game with a walk-off sacrifice fly, defeating the Rainiers, 5-4.

The Rainiers (24-19) sent 10 batters to the plate in the 6th inning and the first seven reached. Second baseman Ty Kelly started the frame with a single, followed by five walks and an error that scored Kelly, center fielder Jarred Kelenic, third baseman Wyatt Mathisen and catcher Cal Raleigh. Shortstop Alen Hanson's bases loaded walk provided Tacoma's final run.

Left-hander Daniel Zamora pitched the first two innings for Tacoma and walked a pair but did not allow a hit. Right-hander Taylor Guerrieri kept the game scoreless with a pair of shutout frames that included three hits and a walk.

Righties Justin Grimm (1 2/3 innings) and Brian Schlitter (2 innings) each allowed a pair of runs, including the game-tying score in the 8th inning. All five outs Grimm recorded were strikeouts.

Zack Weiss entered with two outs in the 8th inning and two runners on. Weiss struck out Ryan Vilade to end the inning, keeping the game tied. The right-hander also pitched the 9th inning, surrendering a single and two walks - one intentional - to load the bases before Jose Briceno's sacrifice fly sent home the winning run for Albuquerque (14-31).

The Rainiers and Isotopes will continue their six-game series on Sunday at Isotopes Park. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. PT.

