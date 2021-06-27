Ruiz Helps Dodgers Hold off Skeeters

After seeing an early four-run lead slip away, the Oklahoma City Dodgers regrouped thanks to Keibert Ruiz's late-innings offense to beat the Sugar Land Skeeters, 6-4, Sunday evening at Constellation Field. The Dodgers (24-22) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning when Sheldon Neuse hit a three-run homer to right-center field. OKC added a run in the second inning after having the bases empty with two outs. Drew Avans knocked a single and stole second base, then scored on a RBI double by Carlos Asuaje. The Skeeters (26-19) proceeded to hit three homers over the next three innings to pull into a 4-4 tie, with solo homers in the third and fifth innings and a two-run shot in the fourth inning. The game was still even in the seventh inning when Ruiz led off with a long home run past the bullpens in right field to regain the lead. Avans and Ruiz teamed up for another run in the ninth inning. Again, Avans singled and stole second base, but this time he also went to third base on a throwing error during the play. Ruiz later hit a sacrifice fly to score Avans and put the Dodgers up by two runs.

Of Note: -The Dodgers took a 3-1 series lead and improved to 8-2 during their current road trip and 9-2 in their last 11 games. The Dodgers are now 13-4 in their last 17 road games and 12-3 in the last 15 road games.

-One day after being held to a season-low three hits, the Dodgers bounced back with 10 hits for their highest total of the series. The Dodgers finished with seven extra-base hits, marking their fourth game of the season with seven or more extra-base hits and their highest total since June 8, also against Sugar Land. The team also tied its season high with five doubles, previously done May 23 at Albuquerque.

-The teams combined for five home runs after combining for just two home runs over the first three games of the series and none in the previous two games. The Dodgers hit two or more homers for the seventh time in the last 11 games, but they gave up three home runs for the first time since May 24 at Albuquerque. Sugar Land had not hit a home run in the series prior to Sunday and had hit just four home runs in nine games throughout the season series. Starting pitcher Yefry Ramírez allowed three homers for the second time this season and for the first time since his season debut May 7 in Round Rock.

-Keibert Ruiz led the offense with a homer, double, two RBI and two runs scored. He is now tied with Luke Raley for the team lead at nine home runs this season. Ruiz collected his third multi-hit game of the series and is now 6-for-14 at Constellation Field. The catcher paces the Dodgers with 17 RBI and seven homers in June.

-Sheldon Neuse started the scoring with a three-run homer in the first inning for his second home run in three games. Neuse has now hit safely in 11 of his last 13 games, going 19-for-51 (.373) with 12 RBI.

-Luke Raley went 2-for-4 with a double, walk and run scored. Over his last 20 starts with OKC, Raley is 28-for-74 (.378) with seven doubles, two triples, seven homers, 34 RBI and 24 runs scored.

-The OKC bullpen combined for 4.0 scoreless innings and allowed just one hit. Justin Bruihl (2-0), Jake Reed, Alex Vesia and Kevin Quackenbush retired 10 of 13 batters while facing one over the minimum and did not allow a runner to advance into scoring position. Quackenbush converted his league-leading ninth save of the season.

-The Dodgers played a sixth straight game decided by one or two runs and are 4-2 in those games. Eight of the 10 games of the current road trip have been decided by one or two runs, and OKC is 6-2 in those games.

-The Dodgers scored four runs between the first and second innings and have now scored within the first two innings in nine of the last 10 games.

