Skeeters Hit Three Homers in 6-4 Loss to OKC

June 27, 2021







(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - The Sugar Land Skeeters hit three home runs but were defeated 6-4 Sunday night at Constellation Field by the Oklahoma City Dodgers.

Jake Meyers, CJ Hinojosa and Garrett Stubbs each homered in the loss.

Oklahoma City broke a 4-4 tie in the seventh inning on a solo homer from Keibert Ruiz, who added a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning as well.

The Skeeters came back from a 4-0 deficit, scoring runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings.

Hinojosa hit a solo home run in the third inning, Stubbs a two-run shot in the fourth inning and Meyers a solo homer in the fifth inning.

It was the first home run of the year for Stubbs and Meyers' team-leading 14th longball of the year.

Oklahoma City jumped out to its four-run lead on the back of a three-run homer from Sheldon Neuse in the first inning.

The homer came off right-hander Austin Pruitt, who made his first appearance with the Skeeters as he continues his Major League Rehab Assignment. Pruitt totaled a planned 23 pitches, allowing three runs on two hits through 1/3 of an inning.

Right-hander Seth Martinez tossed a season-high 4 1/3 innings and struck out eight batters, allowing a run on three hits. It was the longest relief outing from a Skeeters player this season, as well as the most strikeouts from a Skeeters reliever in a single appearance. The eight strikeouts were the second-most in a single game from any Skeeters pitcher this year.

Oklahoma City reliever Justin Bruihl received the winning decision, throwing a scoreless sixth inning. Kevin Quackenbush collected his ninth save of the season, with a scoreless ninth inning.

The Skeeters and Dodgers continue their six-game series at 7:05 p.m. on Monday. Right-hander JP France will square off against OKC right-hander Austin Bibens-Dirkx.

