Ninth-inning comeback attempt falls short

West Sacramento, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats (19-25) had the winning run step to the plate with one out in the bottom of the ninth but failed to complete what would have been a remarkable five-run comeback against the first-place Reno Aces (29-16).

Catcher Joey Bart delivered the big two-run single to ignite the rally in the ninth with first baseman Jason Krizan following it up with his third hit of the night to plate Thairo Estrada from second base. But Reno would make one last pitching change, bringing in lefty Miguel Aguilar who needed just seven pitches to record the final two outs of the ballgame.

The Aces put up a six-spot in the fifth inning facing left-hander Anthony Banda, who allowed all nine runs in the contest, though three went down on the scoresheet as unearned. Two throwing errors extended the fifth inning allowing three additional runs to come around.

Tyler Beede will be on the bump Sunday afternoon facing Zach Lee of the Aces. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. (PT). Watch Johnny Doskow and J.T. Snow call the game on the CW-31 or listen online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.

Additional Notes

The hits have come in bunches for Krizan, who had an encore ready following his four-hit performance on Friday night. He now has seven hits in his last 10 plate appearances and has 30 in his last 75. Amazingly, the left-handed infielder has more three-hit games (6) than he does two-hit games (4).

