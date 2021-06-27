Six-Run Fifth Inning Gives Reno 9-7 Win over Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Reno Aces bounced back from back-to-back losses to win 9-7 tonight against the Sacramento River Cats. A six-run fifth inning lead the way for Reno, in a game where Josh Green went five strong innings to earn his team-leading fifth win of the season.

Sacramento struck first, scoring in the bottom of the second to take an early 1-0 league.

The River Cats would not hold the lead for long, with Drew Ellis crushing a two-out three-run homer to take the lead in the top of the third.

The long ball was his fourth of the season, and the three RBIs tied a single-game season high for the third baseman.

Sacramento scored three of their own in the bottom of the inning, to re-take the lead at 4-3.

Reno came back to take the lead in the top of the fifth, doing all the damage with two out. The Aces scored six runs after the first two outs, punctuated by a two-run Bryan Holaday homer to make it a 9-4 lead.

The first run of the inning came off of a single by Henry Ramos, scoring Andrew Young. In the next at bat, Stuart Fairchild drove in Ellis and Ramos with a double. Fairchild ended up on third after an error.

Another error would cost Sacramento, with Camden Duzenack reaching on an error that scored Fairchild. Fairchild, playing in his first game since returning from the injured list, notched two RBIs and a run in the inning. Then came Holaday, who snuck a ball just fair of the left-field foul pole to score Duzenack and give the Aces a 9-4 advantage.

Sacramento came alive late, scoring three in the ninth but falling short of changing the outcome. Miguel Aguilar entered to get the final two outs and earn his fourth save of the season.

Tomorrow's game four is the lone day game of the six-game series, with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m. PT from Sutter Health Park, and can be heard on KPLY 630 AM locally, or on RenoAces.com.

