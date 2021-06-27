Albuquerque Belts Six Home Runs, Wallops Tacoma 11-4

Isotopes 11 (15-31), Rainiers 4 (24-20) - RGCU Field at Isotopes Park

AT THE DISH: The Isotopes crushed six homers in the game, two apiece from Connor Joe and Wynton Bernard and one each off the bats of Alan Trejo and Chris Rabago ... Designated hitter Sam Hilliard was 2-for-4 with an RBI single ... Scott Burcham connected on his first triple of the season in his only at-bat of the evening.

TOEING THE RUBBER: Isotopes right-hander José Mujica (2-6, 6.91) had the best start of the season for an Albuquerque hurler, as he blanked Tacoma on two hits with one walk and six strikeouts over six scoreless frames ... Heath Holder and Logan Cozart combined to surrender four runs in the eighth but Cozart worked a perfect ninth to end it.

TOPES TIDBITS: The six long balls hit by Albuquerque were the most in a single game since they also connected on six against the Rainiers in a 23-2 win on April 21, 2019 ... Joe and Bernard became the first Isotope teammates to have multi-homer games since Pat Valaika and Dom Nuñez each hit a pair on July 14, 2019 at El Paso ... Mujica's quality start was the fourth of the season for the Isotopes and his second, after allowing two unearned runs in six frames on June 15 at Salt Lake ... Albuquerque has won multiple games in a row for just the third time in 2021 and this is the first occurrence since defeating Oklahoma City in three straight from May 22-24 ... The Isotopes tied an all-time professional baseball (or any baseball) record by not leaving a single runner on base.

ON DECK: These two teams will battle again tomorrow night at 6:35 PM MT in the fifth contest of this six-game series, with gates opening at 5:30. RHP Dereck Rodríguez (1-2, 9.33) is slated to return to the mound for Albuquerque for the first time in 11 days, while the visiting Rainiers are expected to counter with right-hander Logan Verrett (2-2, 5.27).

