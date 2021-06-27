Rainiers Rally Late But Cannot Overcome Deficit against Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, NM - Tacoma was held off the scoreboard until the 8th inning on Sunday before rallying for four runs, but the Albuquerque Isotopes hung on to hand the Rainiers their second straight defeat, 11-4. The visiting Rainiers trailed 6-0 after five innings, and their four-run inning got them within two before the Isotopes added five insurance runs in their final turn at-bat.

Albuquerque (15-31) scored three runs in the first two innings against Rainiers (24-20) starter Vinny Nittoli (1-1). The right-hander struck out three and allowed three hits, all home runs, taking his first loss of the season.

Righty Fred Villarreal was transferred to Triple-A from High-A Everett ahead of Sunday's matchup. Villarreal pitched three innings for Tacoma and gave up three runs on three hits and a pair of walks while striking out one Isotopes hitter.

Designated hitter José Marmolejos started the scoring for Tacoma with a solo home run in the 8th inning, his sixth of the season with the Rainiers.

Later in the inning, catcher José Godoy doubled home Luis Liberato and Jarred Kelenic to get the Rainiers within three. One batter later, center fielder Dillon Thomas provided Tacoma's final run with an RBI double that plated Godoy and cut the deficit again, 6-4.

After pitching two scoreless innings, southpaw Aaron Fletcher allowed a leadoff triple in the bottom of the 8th inning and was replaced by right-hander Ryan Dull. A sacrifice fly charged Fletcher with his only run before two home runs in the inning gave Albuquerque three more insurance runs.

First baseman Jantzen Witte moved to the mound for his fourth pitching appearance of the season and recorded the final two outs of the 8th inning with a ground out and a strikeout.

The Rainiers and Isotopes will continue their six-game series on Monday at Isotopes Park. First pitch is scheduled for 5:35 p.m. PT.

