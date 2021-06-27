Express at Chihuahuas Suspended on Sunday Night in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - The Round Rock Express and El Paso Chihuahuas saw their Sunday night contest at Southwest University Park suspended prior to the beginning of the fifth inning due to heavy rain in the area. Round Rock led El Paso 3-2 when play was halted.

The suspended game will be picked up on Monday, June 28 beginning at 6:05 p.m. CT with LF Delino DeShields leading off the top of the fifth inning. The continuation of tonight's game will be played to a complete nine innings. Monday night's regularly scheduled contest will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the suspended game. Per Major League Baseball protocols for the 2021 season, the regularly scheduled contest will now be seven innings in length.

Round Rock jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning as DeShields led off the contest with a walk prior to a Leody Taveras single. 1B Curtis Terry then doubled both runners home to begin the scoring on the evening. In the home half of the inning, 2B Tucupita Marcano walked before promptly stealing second base. An ensuing Matthew Batten single pulled El Paso to within 2-1.

Both teams traded runs in the third as the rain began to fall. Taveras led off the inning with a solo home run before El Paso countered with a Ben Ruta double prior to a Batten RBI single. After a scoreless fourth inning, play was halted due to a torrential downpour.

