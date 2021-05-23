Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - May 23, 2021 vs. Round Rock Express

May 23, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release







Free audio streaming of all Rainiers games is available at WeRTacoma.com/Broadcast. Games can also be viewed on MiLB.TV with a paid subscription (use code: RAINIERS to save $10 on an annual subscription).

Tacoma Rainiers (7-8) vs. Round Rock Express (10-5) Sunday, May 23, 2021 | Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

RHP Bernie Martinez (NR, -.--) vs. LHP Brock Burke (0-1, 18.00)

BACK-TO-BACK, SERVED TWO WAYS: Jake Fraley and Luis Torrens hit back-to-back home runs to lead off the bottom of the first inning for Tacoma on Saturday, and the Rainiers eventually went on to win their second-straight game vs. Round Rock, 9-5. The back-to-back victories marks consecutive wins for the second time this season for Tacoma. Third baseman Jantzen Witte also homered in the contest, his first of the season.

LHP Héctor Santiago pitched 5.0 innings for the Rainiers and earned his first win of the year. The southpaw allowed 3 ER on 6 H and struck out 6 Express hitters. LHP Max Roberts pitched 2.0 scoreless frames in his Triple-A debut, and RHP Jimmy Yacabonis surrendered a 2-run home run but shut the door with 2.0 innings of relief in the effort.

INSERT WITTE HEADLINE HERE: Third baseman Jantzen Witte went 2-for-4 with his first home run of the season and 2 R on Saturday night. The infielder now has an 8-game hitting streak dating back to May 14. The TCU product is 12-for-32 (.375) over that stretch and has improved his season batting average from .217 to .309.

TRAMMELL DOING SWELL: OF Taylor Trammell extended his hitting streak to a Rainiers season high 9 games on Saturday, going 1-for-4 with an RBI in Tacoma's victory. Through 9 games since being optioned from Seattle, Trammell is 18-for-39 with 4 HR, 15 RBI, 6 R, 2 BB and 1 SB. Trammell has a .462/.465/.872 slash line with Tacoma and has recorded 2 or more hits in 5 of his 9 games played with the Rainiers.

TRAMMELL TOPS THE CHARTS: Since his first game with Tacoma on May 13, OF Taylor Trammell leads all qualified Triple-A West hitters in batting average (.462), slugging (.872), and OPS (1.337).

On May 17, Trammell tied a career high with 5 RBI (8/22/17 with Single-A Dayton) and hit a 3-run blast, giving him home runs in 3 straight games for the first time in his career. His current 9-game hitting streak is Tacoma's longest of the season, ahead of Jantzen Witte's current 8-game streak.

FRALEY'S RETURN TO TACOMA: OF Jake Fraley was sent to Tacoma on a Major League rehab assignment ahead of Thursday's game vs. Round Rock. Fraley went 2-for-2 with a 1st inning leadoff home run on Saturday.

The outfielder, who made his Triple-A debut with the Rainiers and played 38 games with Tacoma in 2019, was added to Seattle's 10-day IL with a left hamstring strain on 4/7. In 5 MLB games this season, Fraley has 8 BB and a .526 OBP.

GET YOUR RALEIGH CAPS ON: Catching prospect Cal Raleigh went 2-for-5 on Saturday and improved his season average to .315. Raleigh is tied for the league lead in doubles (8) and extra-base hits (11), while ranking T-8th with 12 runs.

SANTIAGO SLINGIN' STRIKEOUTS: LHP Héctor Santiago struck out 6 hitters over 5.0 innings on Saturday and currently leads all Triple-A West pitcher with 22 punch outs. The southpaw also ranked top-10 in the league among qualified pitchers with 14.0 IP, .196 BAA and 1.07 WHIP. Tacoma reliever Ben Onyshko is T-2nd in strikeouts behind Santiago (18).

MAKING THE MOST OF R CHANCES: The Rainiers are batting .295 (54-for-183) with runners in scoring position. Hitters have 76 RBI in such situations, 2nd most in the league. Tacoma ranks 4th in the league in average, but leads the Triple-A West with 54 hits and 183 at-bats with ducks on the pond.

STRIKEOUTS GALORE: Tacoma pitchers currently lead the Triple-A West with 178 strikeouts. Round Rock ranks 2nd in the league with 165 through 15 games.

Rainiers hurlers have recorded double-digit strikeout totals in 12 of their 15 games this season, and have struck out at least 12 batters in 10 contests including Saturday (12 SO).

FAMILIAR FACES: Four Rainiers on the current roster played with Tacoma in 2019, including RHP Darren McCaughan (9 GS), outfielders Eric Filia (35 G), Luis Liberato (1 G) and rehabbing outfielder Jake Fraley (38 G). 2019 Opening Night starting pitcher Erik Swanson (recalled by Seattle on 5/2) was on Tacoma's announced Opening Night roster.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from May 23, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.