Albuquerque Outlasts OKC Dodgers

The Albuquerque Isotopes and Oklahoma City Dodgers traded offensive blows early in a game played in gusting winds all night long before the Isotopes came away with a 7-6 win Saturday. The Isotopes (4-11) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning before the Dodgers (4-11) responded with five runs of their own in the second inning. After Albuquerque tied the game in the bottom of the second inning, the Dodgers went back in front, 6-5, in the third inning. Greg Bird homered in the fourth inning for Albuquerque and the game stayed tied at 6-6 until the eighth inning, when the Isotopes pushed across the go-ahead run on a bases loaded walk.

Of Note:

-The teams combined for 13 runs, 21 hits and 18 walks while leaving 27 runners on base. There were 32 at-bats with runners in scoring position throughout the night (16 each), and each team used seven pitchers. The Isotopes left the bases loaded four times, and the Dodgers left the bases loaded twice. The game was completed in 3 hours, 44 minutes.

-The Dodgers scored five runs in the second inning for the team's second-highest scoring inning of the season. Four different players hit a double during the rally: Rangel Ravelo, Andy Burns (RBI), Clayton Daniel (2 RBI) and Omar Estévez (2 RBI). Prior to Saturday, the team had not hit more than three doubles in a game.

-One night after drawing a season-high 11 walks, the Dodgers pitching staff allowed a season-high 11 walks. The OKC offense drew seven walks of their own, but the Dodgers left a season-high 12 runners on base.

-The Dodgers outhit the Isotopes, 11-10, but lost for the first time this season when outhitting their opponent. Ravelo led the way with three hits, and Estévez and Elliot Soto each collected two hits.

-Zach McKinstry came off the bench to play in the second game of his rehab assignment, entering the game in the bottom of the sixth at second base. He went 0-2 at the plate with a groundout and a strikeout.

-Cody Bellinger did not play, as it was a scheduled off day for the former NL MVP during the early stages of his rehab assignment. Bellinger is expected to be back in the lineup tomorrow.

What's Next: The Dodgers and Isotopes return to action Sunday afternoon beginning at 2:35 p.m. Central time, with pitcher Tony Gonsolin scheduled to start and begin a Major League Rehab Assignment. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. All OKC Dodgers games are also available streamed live on MiLB.TV with a subscription.

Triple-A West League Stories from May 23, 2021

