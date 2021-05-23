Reno Knocked off by Sacramento, 4-3

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Despite erasing a three-run deficit late, the Aces fell short to the River Cats, 4-3, on Saturday evening.

Juniel Querecuto extended his hitting streak to six with a double in the opening frame before finishing the game 2-for-4 at the dish. The Aces' infielder also recorded at least two hits in back-to-back contests.

The Aces' defense turned three double plays against Sacramento, the most in a single game this season and the highest total since June 5, 2019, against Nashville.

With a walk in the seventh, Seth Beer reached base safely in nine straight contests since May 11, against Salt Lake.

Mike Lipka registered two hits in tonight's game and also scored the tying run in the seventh to erase the team's three-run deficit.

A pitcher's duel ensued through the opening two frames as the Aces' Josh Green and the River Cats' Shun Yamaguchi allowed a combined three hits.

Sacramento broke the deadlock with a solo home run off of Mitchell Tolman's bat in the bottom of the third to take a 1-0 lead.

After an empty top of the fourth from Reno, the River Cats increased its advantage, 3-0, on back-to-back solo homers from Jason Krizan and Joe McCarthy.

Green worked into trouble in the bottom of the fifth, putting runners on the corners with one out. After striking out Krizan on a pitch in the dirt, the ball got away from Jamie Ritchie and forced the River Cats' runner to race home. Green, who had made two stellar defensive plays at first earlier in the game, also bolted to the plate, fielding a clean throw from Ritchie while sliding to make the tag and turned the third double play in five innings.

The Aces stormed back to knot the game at three in the seventh after recording just one hit through the opening six frames. Reno loaded the bases following a leadoff walk to Beer, Ramos reaching on an error to start the frame and a Matt Lipka single.

With one out, Ritchie slapped a single to left, bringing Beer in from third and slashing the River Cats' lead to two, 3-1. In the ensuing at-bat, Camden Duzenack drove in a pair of runs on a fielder's choice in large part to smart baserunning by Lipka, who hustled from second to score and tied the contest, 3-3.

Both teams were held off the board until the bottom of the ninth as a throwing error on a steal brought the winning run across, giving the River Cats its first win of the series, 4-3.

Reno returns to action for a Sunday matinee against Sacramento, with the first pitch slated for 1:05 p.m. PT. Zach Lee will take the mound for his third start of the season, facing off against Anthony Banda. Sunday's contest can be heard on renoaces.com or KPLY 630 AM locally with Zack Bayrouty on the call.

