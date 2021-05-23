Rain Only Delays Chihuahuas' Loss

May 23, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The Sugar Land Skeeters beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 7-2 Sunday night, handing El Paso its fourth consecutive loss. There was a 90-minute rain delay before the game.

Tucupita Marcano went 2-for-4 with two doubles in the loss for El Paso. Jerry Keel pitched a scoreless bottom of the eighth inning in his first Triple-A game since arriving from Double-A San Antonio.

Sugar Land's Jose Siri went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBIs. Siri has 28 RBIs in 14 games this season. Houston Astros pitchers Framber Valdez and Blake Taylor both pitched scoreless outings on MLB injury rehab Sunday.

Box Score: Chihuahuas vs. Skeeters Live | 05/23/21 (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (8-7), Sugar Land (10-5)

Next Game: Monday, doubleheader starting at 3:05 pm Mountain Time from Constellation Field. Game 1: El Paso LHP MacKenzie Gore (0-1, 7.24) vs. Sugar Land RHP Jake Odorizzi (0-1, 12.00). Game 2: El Paso RHP Jesse Scholtens (2-0, 0.71) vs. Sugar Land RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez (1-0, 2.25). The games will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from May 23, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.