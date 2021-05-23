Framber Valdez Throws Four Scoreless in Skeeters 7-2 Win

May 23, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Sugar Land Skeeters News Release







(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - Framber Valdez threw four scoreless innings in his second MLB rehab assignment start Sunday night at Constellation Field as the Sugar Land Skeeters picked up a 7-2 victory over the El Paso Chihuahuas.

Valdez allowed just two hits over the four innings of work, striking out two to go with two walks over 54 pitches. He has been on the Astros 10-day injured list since April 1 with a fractured left index finger.

Left-hander Blake Taylor made the first appearance of his MLB rehab assignment directly following Valdez and threw a scoreless inning. Taylor threw 17 pitches in his scoreless outing. He has been on the Astros 10-day injured list since April 17 with a right ankle sprain.

Jose Siri provided the offense for the Skeeters in their third straight win to open the homestand, driving in four runs, including a three-run home run to left-center. It was Siri's fifth homer of the year and pushed him to 28 RBIs on the season, which leads Minor League Baseball.

The Skeeters jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second inning, aided by a two-run double from Michael Papierski.

Left-hander Daniel Camarena started for El Paso and took the loss after allowing three runs on five hits through four innings.

The game, which was scheduled to start at 6:05 p.m., did not start until 7:36 p.m. due to inclement weather.

The Skeeters and Chihuahuas will play a straight doubleheader with seven-inning games starting at 4:05 p.m. on Monday to make up for the postponement of Saturday's game. Jake Odorizzi will make his second MLB rehab start with the Skeeters and will be opposed by left-hander MacKenzie Gore. Nivaldo Rodriguez will square off against Jesse Scholtens for the second game.

Single-game tickets are on sale for the Skeeters first two home series of the 2021 season (May 20-June 1). People can visit sugarlandskeeters.com/tickets to purchase their tickets today.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from May 23, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.