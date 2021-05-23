Trammell Goes 4-For-4, Torrens Belts Grand Slam in Third Straight Rainiers Victory Versus Round Rock

TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers leaned on a high-powered offensive performance for their third consecutive victory over the Round Rock Express on Sunday at Cheney Stadium, 7-6. A 2nd inning grand slam from catcher Luis Torrens and a 4-for-4 effort including a home run for center fielder Taylor Trammell improved Tacoma's season record to 8-8.

Tacoma jumped out to a five-run lead in the 2nd inning starting with a sacrifice fly for returning Rainiers infielder Ty Kelly that scored left fielder Dillon Thomas. Two batters later, Torrens launched his second home run in as many games with the grand slam to left field.

Round Rock (10-6) cut the deficit with two runs in the 3rd inning, and right fielder Luis Liberato responded with his first Triple-A home run in the home half of the inning to extend Tacoma's lead, 6-2. Liberato finished 3-for-4 and scored 2 runs.

In the bottom of the 5th inning, Trammell clobbered the first pitch of the inning from right-hander Collin Wiles over the right field wall for a 7-3 Rainiers advantage. The long ball was Trammell's fifth since joining Tacoma on May 13.

Trammell finished the day 4-for-4 and added a double in the 7th inning, extending his hitting streak to 10 games. Since being optioned from Seattle, the Mariners No. 6 prospect (MLB Pipeline) is batting a league-best .512 (22-for-43) with 16 RBI and 7 runs. Trammell also leads the Triple-A West in slugging (.977) and OPS (1.487).

The Express scored one in the 6th inning and added a pair in the 8th to get within a run. Tacoma right-hander Vinny Nittoli entered the game with two runners on base and no outs. The Rainiers issued an intentional walk to the second batter he faced, but the 30-year-old recorded 2 strikeouts and a lineout to leave the bases loaded, preserving the one-run lead.

Righty Zack Weiss made his Tacoma debut in the 9th inning and earned the save by delivering a scoreless inning with a strikeout and a walk.

