OKC Falls in Slugfest

May 23, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







The Oklahoma City Dodgers hit four home runs and totaled nine extra-base hits en route to scoring 10 runs, but it wasn't enough to prevent a furious comeback by Albuquerque, as the Isotopes stormed back to win, 11-10, Sunday afternoon. The Dodgers (4-12) built a 10-1 lead heading into the bottom of the seventh inning before the Isotopes (5-11) scored six run in the bottom of the seventh, aided by two OKC errors and two other defensive miscues. The Isotopes tied the game in the eighth inning with three more runs, and then won in the bottom of the ninth when Brian Serven led off the inning with a walk-off home run for his second homer of the day. Rangel Ravelo hit two homers for the Dodgers and Cody Bellinger went deep in his first at-bat during the second game of his rehab assignment.

Of Note: -The Dodgers reached double digits in the run column for the second time in three games and set season highs with 13 hits, nine extra-base hits and four home runs. The team notched five doubles to set a new season high.

-Pitcher Tony Gonsolin made his first start of his rehab assignment and completed three scoreless, efficient innings. He retired nine of 10 batters faced overall, allowing one hit with three strikeouts. Gonsolin threw 38 pitches (30 strikes) in his first game action of 2021.

-Cody Bellinger returned to the lineup to play in the second game of his rehab assignment. He started in center field and went 1-for-4 with a solo homer, playing seven innings in the field. Bellinger connected on a home run to right-center field in his first at-bat.

-Zach McKinstry played in the third game of his rehab assignment and started in right field, also playing seven innings. McKinstry doubled to right-center field in the first inning for his first hit since joining OKC and finished Sunday 1-for-4.

-For the second straight game, the Dodgers scored five runs in one inning. On Sunday it was in the fourth inning, featuring back-to-back homers by Luke Raley and Rangel Ravelo, and a two-run single by Omar Estévez.

-Ravelo hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning and hit a solo homer in his next at-bat in the fifth inning. It was the second multi-homer game of the series by a Dodger, joining Keibert Ruiz. It also marked just the second career multi-homer game for Ravelo, coming in his 927th career game. His previous multi-homer game was July 24, 2018 at Salt Lake while playing for Memphis.

-The Isotopes scored six runs in the bottom of the seventh, tied for the highest-scoring inning by an opponent this series. The Isotopes collected five hits, but the Dodgers committed two key errors and also committed two other defensive misplays, leading to two of the five hits. As a result, only one of the six runs was earned against the OKC pitching staff. The Dodgers committed a season-high three errors throughout the game.

What's Next: The Dodgers will look to regroup as they meet the Isotopes at at 7:35 p.m. Central time Tuesday. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. All OKC Dodgers games are also available streamed live on MiLB.TV with a subscription.

Video Highlights: Video highlights of today's game are available at the Triple-A West FTP site, pclhighlights.exavault.com, in the Albuquerque folder. The proper files will reflect today's date, and are accompanied by a text file containing a brief description of the content available.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from May 23, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.