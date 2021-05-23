OKC Dodgers Game Notes - May 23, 2021

Game #16 of 120/Road #10 of 60

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Tony Gonsolin (NR, -.--; MLR) vs. ABQ-RHP José Mujica (0-2, 17.05)

Sunday, May 23, 2021 | Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park | Albuquerque, N.M. | 2:35 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers will try to even their series against the Albuquerque Isotopes in a Sunday matinee at 2:35 p.m. CT at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. Albuquerque leads the series, 2-1...OKC is now 2-7 on the road to start the season and this is the first of three 12-game road trips for OKC in 2021...2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger and Zach McKinstry are both expected to continue Major League Rehab Assignments with OKC, while Tony Gonsolin also joins OKC to open a ML Rehab Assignment as today's starting pitcher.

Last Game: The Isotopes and Dodgers traded offensive blows early in a game played in gusting winds all night long before the Isotopes came away with a 7-6 win Saturday. The Isotopes (4-11) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning before the Dodgers (4-11) responded with five runs of their own in the second inning. After Albuquerque tied the game in the bottom of the second inning, the Dodgers went back in front, 6-5, in the third inning. Greg Bird homered in the fourth inning for Albuquerque, and the game stayed tied at 6-6 until the eighth inning, when the Isotopes pushed across the go-ahead run on a bases-loaded walk. The teams combined for 13 runs, 21 hits and 18 walks while leaving 27 runners on base. There were 32 at-bats with runners in scoring position (16 each), and each team used seven pitchers. The Isotopes left the bases loaded four times, and the Dodgers left the bases loaded twice.

Today's Probable Pitchers: 2020 World Series Champion Tony Gonsolin opens a Major League Rehab Assignment with the OKC Dodgers today and is expected to pitch around two innings...Gonsolin is recovering from right shoulder inflammation. He was placed on the 10-Day IL April 4 and transferred to the 60-day IL May 17. He made five appearances for the Los Angeles Dodgers during Spring Training, but has yet to pitch during the regular season...Gonsolin finished fourth in National League Rookie of the Year voting in 2020 and was named MLB Rookie of the Year by Baseball America. He went 2-2 with a 2.31 ERA and 46 K's in nine regular-season appearances, including eight starts. He had a tremendous 6.6 strikeout-to-walk ratio (46 K/7 BB) in 46.2 IP and held opponents to a .193 average and posted a 0.84 WHIP (32 H, 7 BB). He led all MLB rookies in ERA and WHIP...He made four postseason appearances, starting Games 2 and 6 of the World Series...In 2019, he made 13 starts with the OKC Dodgers and 11 appearances (six starts) with LAD, including his MLB debut and first MLB start June 26 at Arizona...Gonsolin finished 2018 as the Dodgers Branch Rickey Minor League Pitcher of the Year, as well as a MiLB.com Organization All-Star and California League Mid-Season All-Star...He was drafted by the Dodgers in the ninth round of the 2016 MLB Draft out of St. Mary's College, where he primarily was an outfielder and relief pitcher.

Yefry Ramírez (0-2) is slated to follow Gonsolin on the mound for OKC this afternoon...Ramírez most recently pitched May 18 against Sacramento on three days' rest in his third start of 2021. He retired nine of 11 batters faced over three innings and allowed a solo home run, issued one walk, had five K's and was charged with the loss in OKC's 6-1 home defeat...After allowing eight runs and seven hits across 4.0 innings during his team debut May 7 in Round Rock, he's allowed two runs and four hits over 7.2 innings during his last two games combined...Ramírez signed with the Dodgers as a free agent March 25...He was invited to 2020 Summer Camp with the New York Mets after signing a minor league contract with the organization Jan. 8, but did not see any formal game action in 2020...In 2019, Ramírez made appearances in the Majors with both Baltimore and Pittsburgh, pitching in 13 total games between the Orioles (four games) and Pirates (nine games). He went 0-2 with a 7.40 ERA and notched 27 strikeouts in 24.1 IP...Ramírez is in his 10th pro season after originally signing with Arizona as an international free agent in 2011.

Against the Isotopes: 2021: 1-2 2019: 3-0 All-time: 108-92 At ABQ: 46-56 The Dodgers and Isotopes are meeting for their first of three series in 2021...The Dodgers swept a three-game set between the teams June 12-14, 2019 by a combined score of 27-13 at Isotopes Park, including a 10-0 victory June 13, 2019. Zach Reks batted .571 (8x14) with two doubles, a home run and a team-leading eight hits and seven RBI. The sweep also marked the first time OKC had won three straight games in one series at Isotopes Park since June 22-24, 2011...OKC also swept the 2018 series between the teams, 3-0, at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, outscoring the Isotopes, 12-2. OKC outhit Albuquerque, 28-17, in the three-game set, batting .315 while holding the Isotopes to a .175 average...Since the teams each began new affiliations in 2015, the Dodgers lead the series, 11-10...Entering tonight, the Dodgers have won seven of the last nine meetings overall and four of the last six in Albuquerque. Due to the nature of scheduling in the former PCL, Thursday marked Albuquerque's first win against OKC since May 26, 2017.

On the Mend: In addition to starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin, Cody Bellinger and Zach McKinstry are scheduled to continue Major League Rehab Assignments today in Albuquerque. Bellinger played five innings in center field with OKC Friday and went 1-for-4 with a RBI at the plate, but had a scheduled day off Saturday. McKinstry was held 0-for-2 with a strikeout Saturday after entering the game in the bottom of the sixth inning at second base. On Friday, he drew walks in each of his first two plate appearances and scored two runs...Bellinger played in four games in early April before being placed on the IL April 6. Following a collision at first base in Oakland, the injury was initially diagnosed as a left calf contusion before it was later determined to be a hairline fracture in his left fibula. Bellinger won the 2020 World Series Championship with LAD, and in 2019 was named National League MVP and won the NL Gold Glove in right field, as well as a NL Silver Slugger Award. After playing parts of the 2016 and 2017 seasons with OKC, the outfielder was named 2017 NL Rookie of the Year...Zach McKinstry, an infielder/outfielder, played in 17 games with LAD this season before being placed on the IL April 22 with a right oblique strain. At the time of his injury, McKinstry was batting .296 (16x54) with three homers and 14 RBI. He made his MLB debut Sept. 16, 2020 and spent the majority of last season at the Alternate Training Site and as a member of the Dodgers' taxi squad throughout the postseason.

Raging Ravelo: After entering Saturday's game 1-for-his-last-13, Rangel Ravelo recorded a season-high three hits last night for his team-leading fifth multi-hit game of the season, including his team-leading sixth double and team-best 10th walk. In addition to walks and doubles, he paces the Dodgers with 14 hits, including eight for extra bases, and leads all qualified hitters in each of the three slashline categories at .340/.460/.580.

Reks in Effect: Zach Reks had Saturday night off, but on Friday batted in the top spot of the order for the first time this season and reached base five times in six plate appearances, collecting a single, two walks and two HBP. He also picked up two RBI and scored once. He has now hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games, including four straight. Over the 12-game stretch he is 16-for-45 (.356) with three homers, two doubles and 11 RBI...Reks has reached base in each of his first 13 games and leads the Dodgers with three homers and 11 RBI and ranks second with 16 hits.

Burgeoning Bats: Over the first four innings of the current series, the Dodgers started 0-for-13 at the plate. But over the last 23 innings, they've batted .326 (31x95) with 20 walks and 23 runs. The team is 12-for-30 with RISP over the last two games (.400) after entering Friday with a .227 clip with RISP for the season. The recent offensive outburst has raised the team's overall batting average from .216 to .230...The Dodgers scored five runs in the second inning Saturday for the team's second-highest scoring inning of 2021. Four different players doubled during the rally. The team had previously not hit more than three doubles in an entire game.

Around the Horn: The Dodgers' leadoff batter reached base four times last night, scoring twice. For the season, when the leadoff batter has reached he has scored 63 percent of the time (25/40)...Over his last five games, Andy Burns is 7-for-19 with five extra-base hits and five RBI. Last night he stole two bases in a game for the first time since Aug. 14, 2016 while playing for Triple-A Buffalo against Pawtucket. He was also the first OKC player with a multi-steal game since Tim Locastro on Aug. 19, 2018 against Iowa...One night after drawing a season-high 11 walks, OKC's pitching staff allowed a season-high 11 walks Saturday...Last night's game clocked in at 3 hours, 44 minutes - the longest of the season. Eleven of the Dodgers' first 15 games have lasted at least three hours, with 10 lasting at least 3:20. Their average time of game is currently at 3:21.

