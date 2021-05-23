Salt Lake Slugs Way to Victory

The Salt Lake Bees banged out a season high five home runs en route to an 11-5 win over the Las Vegas Aviators on Saturday night. Jake Gatewood got the long ball derby started with a two run shot in the fourth that gave the Bees a 5-1 lead. Las Vegas closed the gap to 5-3, but Luis Rengifo delivered a two run double in the sixth inning and Jo Adell followed with his league leading seventh home run of the season to extend the lead to 8-3. Kean Wong hit a solo blast in the eighth and Matt Thaiss and Gatewood hit bases empty homers in the ninth to close out the scoring.

Salt Lake starter Jake Faria (1-1) earned the win, as he went six innings and allowed four runs on eight hits with five strikeouts and just one walk. Jose Quijada closed out the game with two scoreless innings. Gatewood led the Bees' eleven hit attack with three hits, including two home runs, with three runs batted in. Thaiss reached base in all five plate appearances with a homer, a single and three walks. The eleven runs are a season high for the Bees.

