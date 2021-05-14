Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - May 14, 2021 at Salt Lake Bees

May 14, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release







Free audio streaming of all Rainiers games is available at WeRTacoma.com/Broadcast. Games can also be viewed on MiLB.TV with a paid subscription (use code: RAINIERS to save $10 on an annual subscription).

Tacoma Rainiers (4-3) @ Salt Lake Bees (1-6) Friday, May 14, 2021 | Smith's Ballpark - Salt Lake City, UT

RHP Darren McCaughan (NR, -.--) vs. RHP Andrew Wantz (0-0, 6.00)

TRAMMELL, TACOMA TROUNCE BEES: In his first game with the Rainiers, CF Taylor Trammell went 4-for-5 with a 3-run home run that capped a 10-run 7th inning, as Tacoma defeated Salt Lake in the first road contest of the season, 15-5. Trammell's homer was one of three long balls for the Tacoma offense at Smith's Ballpark on Thursday. The Rainiers scored 13 runs across two innings, including the club's first double-digit inning since April 2018. Sam Travis clubbed his first HR of the campaign and matched Trammell's 4-RBI, a new single-game high for a Tacoma hitter this season.

RHP Vinny Nittoli gave up 3 ER over 3.0 innings and recorded 5 strikeouts in the start for Tacoma. Lefty Ben Onyshko struck out a pair in 1.1 frames before right-handers Domingo Tapia (0.2), Jaime Schultz (2.0), Yohan Ramirez (1.0) and Justin Grimm (1.0) combined for 4.2 scoreless innings to slam the door. Schultz, who struggled in extra innings on Tuesday, bounced back with a pair of strikeouts and 2 scoreless innings to earn his 2nd win of the campaign.

DELIGHTFUL DEBUTS: DH Eric Campbell, 2B Jack Mayfield and CF Taylor Trammell all made their Rainiers debuts Thursday night at Salt Lake. The three played a significant role in the victory, combining to go 8-for-14 (.571) and scoring 2 runs each. Campbell had a base-hit and added a walk while Mayfield and Trammell each tallied three singles. Taylor Trammell also displayed his speed and power, notching a stolen base and launching a 3-run home run.

DOUBLE-DIGIT DEMOLITION: For the first time in over three years, the Tacoma offense broke the scoreboard with a 10-run 7th inning. The Rainiers sent 14 batters to the plate, racking up 10 hits and one walk. 2B Jack Mayfield, C Cal Raleigh, and CF Taylor Trammell all recorded two hits each in the 7th, including Trammell's first Triple-A home run which gave Tacoma its final 3 runs of the big inning.

The Rainiers last composed a double-digit inning vs. the Fresno Grizzlies when they pushed across 11 runs in the 9th inning on April 10, 2018.

WALTON WON'T STOP: INF Donovan Walton extended his hitting streak to 7 games on Thursday, becoming the sole owner of the team's longest streak of 2021 dating back to Opening Night. Walton went 1-for-6 on Thursday and is now batting .313 with a team-high 10 hits.

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN: Tacoma currently ranks 2nd in stolen bases in the Triple-A West with 11 (Round Rock, 14). CF Taylor Trammell stole 2nd on Thursday to prolong the Rainiers streak of a stolen base in every game of the season. Rainiers base stealers have only been caught once (.917), while Tacoma catchers have thrown out 4 of 11 attempted base stealers (.364).

RIGHTIES BEWARE: Entering Friday, Rainiers hitters rank 2nd in the Triple-A West vs. right-handed pitchers with a .313 average (SUG, .345). 4 of Tacoma's 8 home runs and 36 of the club's 44 RBI have come against righties. Friday will be just the 3rd time that the Rainiers have faced a right-handed starter this season, going 1-1 in their previous matchups.

STRIKEOUTS GALORE: The Tacoma pitching staff punched out 12 Salt Lake Bees Thursday night as Vinny Nittoli led the charge with 5 K's. Rainiers pitchers have averaged at least 1 strikeout per inning in all 7 games this season, and recorded at least 12 strikeouts on Thursday for the 3rd time.

Through 7 games, Tacoma pitchers share the strikeouts lead in the Triple-A West with 84 (Round Rock), while also ranking 3rd in ERA (3.84) and 2nd in WHIP (1.32). Conversely, Tacoma's hitters have struck out just 56 times, the fewest in the league.

STARTERS STANDING OUT: Tacoma starting pitchers currently have a league-best 1.71 ERA (21.0 IP, 4 ER), WHIP (0.95) and opponent batting average (.189), although no starter has pitcher more than 5.0 innings to-date. El Paso's starters rank 2nd in ERA at 4.23. Before Vinny Nittoli surrendered 3 ER on Thursday, the lone run against a Tacoma starter had come on a 2-out bunt single against Logan Gilbert on Friday, May 7.

FAMILIAR FACES: Three Rainiers on the current roster played with Tacoma in 2019, including RHP Darren McCaughan (9 GS), outfielders Eric Filia (35 G) and Luis Liberato (1 G). 2019 Opening Night starting pitcher Erik Swanson (recalled by Seattle on 5/2) was on Tacoma's announced Opening Night roster.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from May 14, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.