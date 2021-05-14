OKC Dodgers Fall despite Reks' Night

Zach Reks extended his hitting streak to seven games and recorded his first three-hit game of the season - including a homer in the third inning - but the Sacramento River Cats sent the Oklahoma City Dodgers to a 5-2 loss Friday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Reks' solo homer onto the Budweiser Deck in left field put the Dodgers (1-7) in front, 1-0, in the third inning. The River Cats (4-4) then scored four straight runs to build a 4-1 lead. In the bottom of the seventh inning, Keibert Ruiz doubled and later scored on a RBI single by Reks for OKC's second run of the night, but Sacramento tacked on another run in the top of the ninth inning on the way to taking a 2-0 lead in the six-game series.

Of Note:

-Zach Reks recorded his second homer of the season in the third inning Friday becoming the first Dodgers player with multiple homers in 2021. Six different players hit the Dodgers' first six home runs of the season. Reks led all Dodgers farmhands with 93 RBI and finished second among Dodgers minor leaguers with 28 home runs in 2019, splitting time between Double-A Tulsa and OKC.

-Dodgers starting pitcher Yefry Ramírez allowed one run and three hits over 4.2 innings with five strikeouts against two walks, rebounding from his first start of the season in which he allowed eight runs on seven hits over 4.0 innings May 7 in Round Rock.

-The Dodgers have now opened the season with a 1-7 record for their lowest win total through eight games in the Bricktown era (since 1998). The team's lowest win total through eight games previously was two, going 2-6 in 2002.

-Top Dodgers prospect Keibert Ruiz doubled in the seventh inning Friday and now has a team-high four doubles and is a combined 6-for-20 with one RBI since being optioned by the Los Angeles Dodgers May 10

-OKC pitchers compiled 12 strikeouts Friday night and have now struck out at least 10 batters in five of eight games this season. In 2019, the Dodgers set a team record with 1,287 K's and led the league in strikeouts for the third time in four years...On the flipside, the Dodgers offense struck out 15 more times last night - already the fourth game this season with 14 K's at the plate.

What's Next: The Dodgers continue their first home series of the season with a 7:05 p.m. game Saturday against the Sacramento River Cats at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. All OKC Dodgers games are also available streamed live on MiLB.TV with a subscription.

