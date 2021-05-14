Texas Rangers Recall Round Rock Express LHP Wes Benjamin

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Texas Rangers have recalled Round Rock Express LHP Wes Benjamin to start in tonight's contest against the Houston Astros, the club announced on Friday afternoon. With the promotion, Benjamin becomes the first member of the Express to receive a call-up to the Rangers this season.

The southpaw was tabbed as Round Rock's Opening Day starter, where he earned the win after shutting out the Oklahoma City Dodgers on just four hits and a walk while striking out eight in 5.0 strong innings of work. He was added to the Rangers' Taxi Squad on May 10 prior to today's promotion.

Benjamin began the year in Arlington, where he posted an 0-1 record with a 4.76 ERA (3 ER/5.2 IP) in three relief appearances prior to an April 17 option to the Texas Rangers Alternate Training Site in Round Rock. In two starts at the Alternate Training Site, Benjamin went 1-0 without allowing a run on just two hits and two walks while striking out six in 6.1 total innings.

The Winfield, Illinois native made his Major League debut in 2020, going 2-1 with a 4.84 ERA (12 ER/22.1 IP) in eight games, including a start, with the Rangers. He racked up 21 strikeouts to just seven walks in his first career Major League action.

In addition, RHP Spencer Patton has returned to Round Rock's active roster from the Texas Rangers Taxi Squad. The righty has appeared in one game with the Express in 2021, where he allowed two walks in 0.2 scoreless innings of relief on May 7 against Oklahoma City.

The Round Rock Express continue a six-game series against the Sugar Land Skeeters (Houston Astros affiliate) on Friday night at Dell Diamond. Express RHP Drew Anderson (1-0, 0.00) is scheduled to get the start up against Skeeters RHP Brett Conine (1-0, 1.59). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

