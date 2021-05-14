Skeeters Game Notes, at Round Rock

May 14, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Sugar Land Skeeters News Release







LAST GAME: The Skeeters picked up a series-opening win at Round Rock Thursday night, 10-4. Jose Siri and Jake Meyers each homered and combined for nine RBIs, including a grand slam from Siri. The win placed the Skeeters alone in first in Triple A West for the first time this season.

ARE YOU "SIRI"OUS: Jose Siri set a Skeeters franchise record, including their nine years as an independent club, with seven RBIs on 5/13 at Round Rock. Siri also hit the first grand slam in Skeeters Triple A history on 5/13 at Round Rock. Siri leads all off Triple A with 18 RBIs and is tied for third in doubles (5) and fifth in OPS (1.433). Siri has recorded multiple RBIs in five of six appearances this season.

JAKE THE RAKE: Jake Meyers homered on Thursday night and has three home runs in his last two games. Meyers is tied for the Triple A West lead with four home runs. He became the first player in Skeeters Triple A history to record a multi-homer game, hitting two home runs on Tuesday in Albuquerque.

K-MART: Seth Martinez threw 2 1/3 scoreless innings of relief Thursday, recording his second winning decision through two appearances this season. Martinez has struck out nine batters through 4 2/3 scoreless and hitless innings this season.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from May 14, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.