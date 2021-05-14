Skeeters Power Past Round Rock 5-1

(SUGAR LAND, TX) - Solo home runs from CJ Hinojosa and Miguelangel Sierra, and a solid outing from right-hander Brett Conine, led the Sugar Land Skeeters past the Round Rock Express Friday night, 5-1.

Hinojosa and Sierra each lifted solo home runs to the left-field berm at Dell Diamond in the second inning. It was the first home run of the season and career at the Triple A level for both players. Lorenzo Quintana got the Skeeters on the board in the first with a single to right, logging his first RBI of the season. Quintana has a hit in all seven games he has appeared in this season.

Conine put together the finest start by a Skeeters (7-1) pitcher this season. He allowed just two hits and struck out four through five scoreless innings to pick up his second straight win of the year. Conine has allowed only one run through 10 1/3 innings this season.

Jose Siri added on in the seventh with a two-run double down the right-field line. It gave Siri 20 RBIs on the season, which leads Minor League Baseball. He set the Skeeters single-game record with seven RBIs in Friday's series-opener. The Skeeters have won four straight games, giving them their longest winning streak of the season.

Round Rock (5-3) broke through in the seventh on an RBI fielder's choice from Yohel Pozo off right-hander Ryan Eades, who was making his season debut. Eades stranded runners on the corners to end the seventh.

