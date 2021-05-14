OKC Dodgers Game Notes - May 14, 2021

May 14, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







Sacramento River Cats (3-4) at Oklahoma City Dodgers (1-6)

Game #8 of 120/Home #2 of 60

Pitching Probables: SAC-LHP Conner Menez (0-0, 11.57) vs. OKC-RHP Yefry Ramírez (0-1, 18.00)

Friday, May 14, 2021 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers continue their first home series of the season at 7:05 p.m. against the Sacramento River Cats at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. This marks the Dodgers' first action in Oklahoma City following the conclusion of the 2019 season Sept. 2, 2019, the cancellation of the 2020 Minor League Baseball season and delayed start of the 2021 season. Fireworks are scheduled to follow the game.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Dodges grabbed the first lead of the game Thursday in their home opener, but the Sacramento River Cats scored three runs in their next at-bat on the way to a 5-2 win at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Rangel Ravelo's RBI single in the third inning put the Dodgers in front, 1-0. The River Cats loaded the bases in the fourth inning and an RBI groundout followed by a two-run single put the River Cats in the lead at 3-1. Sacramento added two runs in the eighth inning on a home run by Joe McCarthy and a bases-loaded walk before OKC's Zach Reks lined a RBI double into left-center field to cut Sacramento's lead to 5-2 in the bottom of the inning.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Yefry Ramírez (0-1) makes his second start of the season with the OKC Dodgers tonight as well as his Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark debut...Ramírez allowed eight runs (t-career high) on seven hits in his team debut May 7 at Round Rock, with five strikeouts and two walks over 4.0 innings of the Express' 15-6 win...Ramírez signed with the Dodgers as a free agent March 25...He was invited to 2020 Summer Camp with the New York Mets after signing a minor league contract with the organization Jan. 8, but did not see any formal game action in 2020...In 2019, Ramírez made appearances in the Majors with both Baltimore and Pittsburgh, pitching in 13 total games between the Orioles (four games) and Pirates (nine games). He went 0-2 with a 7.40 ERA and notched 27 strikeouts in 24.1 IP. He also spent time with both organization's Triple-A affiliates, going a combined 2-5 with a 4.19 ERA across 19 games (nine starts), with 82 strikeouts in 63.0 IP...He was acquired by Pittsburgh from Baltimore in exchange for a player to be named later May 27...Ramírez is in his 10th pro season after originally signing with Arizona as an international free agent in 2011 and owns a career 3.67 ERA in the Minors over 138 appearances (104 starts) with a 1.19 WHIP and .227 BAA....He made his ML debut with Baltimore June 13, 2018 against Boston and made 30 total big league appearances with Baltimore and Pittsburgh between 2018 and 2019.

Against the River Cats: 2021: 0-1 2019: 1-2 All-time: 40-46 At OKC: 19-24 The Dodgers and River Cats are meeting for their lone series of the season...Sacramento won a three-game set between the teams in their last meeting in June 2019, as OKC won the series opener before Sacramento clinched back-to-back wins at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark for their first series win against OKC since 2015...The River Cats went on to win the 2019 Pacific Coast League Championship, sweeping Round Rock, 3-0, in the Finals, then won the Triple-A National Championship Game against Columbus, 4-0...Since OKC became affiliated with the Los Angeles Dodgers and the River Cats with the San Francisco Giants in 2015, Sacramento has a 10-8 edge in the now-Triple-A West's version of the Dodgers-Giants rivalry.

What's New: Dodgers fans will experience games from the comfort of new seats at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark for the first time in 2021. More than 8,100 seats were replaced following the conclusion of the 2019 schedule and were in place and ready by spring 2020, but the cancellation of the Minor League Baseball season due to the COVID-19 pandemic kept Dodger fans from enjoying the new amenities last summer. This upgrade marked the first total seat replacement for the ballpark since it originally opened in April 1998...In April, the protective netting behind home plate was extended down both the left and right field lines, increasing the safety of more guests sitting close to the action by helping prevent foul balls or wayward equipment from going into the stands. The new addition extends the netting from behind home plate and along the front edge of sections of the lower bowl out to the shallow outfield. The netting uses the latest technology to ensure a pleasant viewing experience and also includes a retractable feature in designated areas that will provide opportunities for fans to interact with players in future seasons.

Stuck in the Starting Gate: The Dodgers have opened the season with a 1-6 record, marking their slowest start to a season in the Bricktown era (since 1998). The team had started at least 2-5 through seven games every other season. The team's lowest win total through eight games is two, going 2-6 in 2002...OKC began the 2021 season 0-4 for the first time in team history.

Reks in Effect: After being held without a hit in the season opener, Zach Reks has hit safely in six straight games, going 8-for-25 with a double, home run and team-high six RBI. Between Double-A Tulsa and OKC last season, Reks slashed .291/.385/.536 and led the Dodgers minor league system with 93 RBI. He blasted 28 homers in 121 games after hitting just seven homers over his first 135 career games combined.

Raging Ravelo: Rangel Ravelo reached base in three of his four plate appearances last night. Through the first seven games, Ravelo is 8-for-24 and leads the team with four extra-base hits, 14 total bases, five walks and a .469 OBP. He is tied for the team lead in hits while his five RBI are second-most among OKC players.

Ways of the K's: The OKC pitching staff racked up 15 strikeouts last night, marking the second time this season they've whiffed that many batters in a game (also May 6 at Round Rock). OKC pitchers have struck out at least 10 batters in four of seven games this season. In 2019, the Dodgers set a team record with 1,287 K's and led the league in strikeouts for the third time in four years...On the flipside, the Dodgers offense struck out 14 more times last night --- already the third game this season with 14 K's at the plate. The team's 81 strikeouts are just one behind Salt Lake for the most in Triple-A West.

The Run Around: OKC has allowed the third-most runs in Triple-A West through six games (54 R/52 ER) and is second in the league in homers allowed with 15. The Dodgers have allowed at least five runs in each game, including two games with 10 or more runs allowed...The 54 runs allowed by the Dodgers are the most given up by an OKC team through seven games in the Bricktown era. OKC's previous high for runs allowed through the first seven games of a season was 39 allowed in 2001, and in previous years, an OKC team had not allowed a combined 54 runs prior to their 10th game of a season (2013, 2006, 2001)...Going back to the season opener May 6 after starting pitcher Josiah Gray left the game, the pitching staff has retired the side in order just 11 times over the past 53 innings (including four times Thursday night), allowing 73 hits and 28 walks during that span (1.91 WHIP), including 14 HR. Opponents have scored 52 runs while batting .326 (73x224).

Around the Horn: Top Dodgers prospect Keibert Ruiz hit a ground-rule double last night and is a combined 5-for-15 with three doubles and one RBI since being optioned by the Los Angeles Dodgers May 10...Through the first seven games, when the Dodgers' leadoff man has reached base, he's scored in 11 of 14 instances, including in the team's only opportunity last night. However, leadoff hitters are batting just .169 with a .222 OBP thus far...The home run allowed last night by Andrew Schwaab was just the fifth he's ever given up over 249.0 career innings. In 2019 while in the Boston Red Sox organization, he did not allow a homer over 58.1 IP...Reliever James Pazos has struck out seven of the 14 batters he's faced...Last night, pitcher Logan Salow became already the 11th OKC player this season to make his Triple-A debut (without appearing previously the in Majors). He closed out the game for OKC with two strikeouts over a scoreless and hitless ninth inning...Omar Estévez has started in center field each of the last five games after playing all of his first 462 career games in the infield.

Triple-A West League Stories from May 14, 2021

